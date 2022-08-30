Getting Deliveries Right as a Small Business: A Guide

In today’s world, most businesses need to be able to deliver their products directly to the doorstep of their customers. That’s the case if you’re a retailer who’s experiencing reduced footfall at your store, or if you’re an e-commerce business that is selling products online only. This guide is all about how to handle your deliveries as a small business, ensuring that you’re engaging with cheap and reliable services, or that you’re running your delivery outfit as well as possible. Here’s how you’ll do it.

Delivery Services

Many businesses choose to rely on delivery services to get their products from A to B. These services tend to give you the benefit of not having to worry about deliveries at all, apart from the payments that you’re making to the delivery firm. The downside is that you’ll pay more for this privilege than you would if you set up your own delivery system.

To engage with the right delivery company, you’ll want to bear in mind two key factors. The first is the price. You’ll want to negotiate the best possible deal for your firm. The second is reliability. You should check reviews of different companies and consider adding a clause to your contract with them that’ll reduce your payment if they’re delayed on a certain number of your deliveries.

Going Solo

The other way that small businesses can choose to go for their deliveries is to handle it in-house. This is something that you’ll want to do, particularly if you’re serving a local community rather than the entire country, or if you’re scaling to the point at which you can afford to run vehicles that deliver nationwide.

If you’re setting up your own delivery system, you needn’t build a fleet from scratch. There are drivers out there who are willing to work on a freelance basis, or on a contract. That means you won’t have to pay huge sums to secure vehicles and people to drive them. Do take account of fuel costs, though – especially since they’re rising dramatically. Engage with a firm that will find you cheap fuel cards for small business to keep track of your fuel spending, keeping this aspect of your deliveries as low as possible.

Delivery Planning

Whether you’re going solo or engaging with a third party to handle your deliveries, efficiency is what’ll save you money. That efficiency is usually derived from the smart handling of orders and the grouping of deliveries, so that your drivers are making fewer trips to certain areas at any given time.

All of this takes planning. If you’re new to delivery planning, you should research the software and systems that are out there to help you handle where you should send your fleet. Try to send out grouped, bulk deliveries as much as possible so that your drivers must cover fewer miles to get products from door to door.

Make these changes to how you handle your deliveries as a business to save cash and operate as efficiently as possible in the future.