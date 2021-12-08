Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA): Advantages and Disadvantages for sellers in 2022

Fulfillment by Amazon can be the most effective and attractive service for buyers to notice, but it isn’t suited for every seller. If you are thinking about whether you should start selling through FBA, here are a few advantages or disadvantages for you to consider before signing up with FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon).

Make sure to go through every point that is mentioned below, and then decide if you are ready for Amazon to take control over your storage and shipping.

1. Advantages of Signing up with FBA

● You can offer products to Amazon Prime Customers

When you start selling through the FBA program, you are automatically qualified to sell to the Prime members on Amazon, which is a group of millions of purchasers who pay extra for premium customer service, as well as fast and free shipping. All you need to do is sign up with FBA, sell to Amazon Prime customers, and earn a lot more.

● Winning the Amazon Buy Box

Almost every Amazon seller knows that the Buy Box on Amazon drives in 80% of the sales. Securing the Buy Box makes it exceedingly simple for customers to purchase your item, but it also greatly enhances the awareness of your products, allowing you to stay ahead of your competition. One way of getting closer to the Buy Box is to switch to Amazon FBA. Amazon considers multiple factors while awarding the Buy Box with FBA being one of them.

Additional tip: Being Buy Box eligible is different, but winning and maintaining it can be quite challenging too. However, get the best Amazon repricer to help you win it faster, and maintain it longer.

● Increased sales

Consider shifting to FBA if you want to increase your sales. You invest a little extra money and get ahead of plenty of people and competitors, resulting in increased sales and profits.

● Helps in increasing brand loyalty

When you have the badge of FBA displayed on your product pages, it shows shoppers that you are now using Amazon’s service for the shipment of your products. This adds authenticity and allows them to expect a simple, and reliable shipping experience.

● Products are shipped to the warehouse with ease.

Your products have to be delivered to an Amazon fulfillment center, which is also taken care of by FBA, allowing you to relax and focus on other areas of your business.

● Shipping gets easier

The entire process starting from picking your products to delivering your items to your customers on time is handled by Amazon itself. It isn’t easy for sellers to store their products, pack them, arrange deals with the courier services, and basically handle the entire shipping process themselves. However, Amazon takes care of the entire process, making things a lot easier for you.

● Storage of goods

Keeping all of your products in one spot can be difficult if you cannot afford a proper storage warehouse. However, with Amazon’s fulfillment centers, which are tremendously large spaces that can easily store a lot of goods, FBA takes that burden off your plate. This also indicates that you can be more carefree about restocking your inventory or ordering more while scaling up.

● Multichannel options are available

You can also use FBA services with Magento, Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce as well as other platforms that allow Amazon FBA, so you are not limited to selling on Amazon only.

● Dealing with returns

Returns are an expected, inevitable part of conducting business, but sellers dont like to deal with them. If you sign up with FBA, Amazon will handle all the refunds and returns for you, so you won’t have to.

● Protection of your item

It’s also unavoidable that if you transport a large number of items, something will definitely go missing or get damaged. However, rather than you bearing the cost, Amazon will compensate and reimburse you.

2. Disadvantages of Signing up with Amazon FBA

● FBA fees

If you are not making enough profit every month, then FBA costs can eat into your savings or revenue. Amazon FBA can be a little costly as it charges to pack, ship, and list your products.

● Restrictions of branding

If you are a seller that deals with private label products, employing FBA may limit your ability to expand your business because the branding of Amazon will appear on the box rather than yours.

● Control issues

The benefit of using FBA is that it handles the majority of shipping and fulfillment for you. However, the disadvantage of using FBA is that Amazon has control over the majority of storing, shipping, and fulfillment. You won’t be allowed to fully control or modify each aspect of the purchasing experience with FBA.

● You get more returns than usual

Reducing returns is one of the major parts of selling successfully on the platform. When you use FBA, prime members identify simple returns as one of the benefits they are given, and that is why they are much more likely to use that option.

● Organizing inventory

You might have an effective method to manage your inventory that is totally opposite of how Amazon organizes your products. However, when you use FBA, you don’t get the right to manage your stock the way you want to, since you rely on Amazon to take the decisions instead of you.

In conclusion,

While opting for Amazon FBA can be extremely beneficial and time saving, it is not for everyone. FBA, on the other hand, can be worth a second thought if you want to streamline your operations, expand the business, and enhance your customer service on Amazon as well as other marketplaces. If you want to make things more simple apart from shifting to FBA, sign up with a repricing software to take care of your product prices. Automate your tasks, unburden yourself and focus on the business areas that need it the most.