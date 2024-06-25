From Stale to Spectacular: Transforming Your Outdated Products and Services

Sometimes, having the best products and services is not enough if consumers find them outdated. However, this doesn’t mean you should completely scrap them and start anew. Sometimes, all you need to do is to breathe new life into them by making some necessary changes.

Steps to Transforming Your Products/Services

Transforming your products and/or services isn’t quite a one-step process, as a lot is going on behind the scenes to ensure this is a successful endeavour. For starters, let’s take a look at a sector that has gone through this process countless times – the casino industry. To be more specific, we can analyse the classic game of roulette.

While keeping the regular variants is a must for traditional players, additions like the Spin Till You Win Roulette have kept this subgenre of games interesting to new and old users alike. This was achieved by maintaining the same core concept and then introducing a bonus of a 500x multiplier that can be set off whilst playing, along with adding a 3D roulette wheel and improving the quality of the graphics.

Another option on how to transform what you have can be seen through vinyl records, which used to be incredibly popular before losing out to CDs. However, in recent years thanks to it being reframed as a more durable alternative along with the marketability of its retro vibes, they have enjoyed more sales than CDs in 2o23.

Thus, by simply reframing what you have to offer, you can make it more desirable to modern consumers. However, before you go changing everything up, you need to figure out what would benefit from this. A great place to start is with products that are going down in sales and outdated services that need revamping to match current needs.

Next, brainstorm some ideas with your employees on what changes could be implemented based on current trends and predictions. Once that is done, set up a detailed plan on how to make those changes, with set goals, a realistic timeline, and a marketing plan.

Challenges and Risks of Updating Products/Services

Of course, as with any business venture, there are challenges and risks that come along. While these changes shouldn’t be too jarring for loyal clients, as you’re keeping the core concept and adding to it, they can still be concerning to them. Thus, make sure you keep them updated and address their worries to avoid any backlash.

This leads us to the next challenge, which is doing your due diligence when it comes to striking a balance between innovation and brand consistency. We’d recommend taking a look at the Balancing Brand Consistency and Creativity feature by Opensense which thoroughly explains how to achieve this. Innovation, like all good things, should be done in moderation.

The final issue we’d like to discuss is an internal one. From stakeholders to employees, change, no matter how small, can be scary. As such, we’d recommend checking Forbes’ article titled Creating An Effective Case Study to help you showcase the practical applications that led you to make this decision.



Source: Unsplash

The world of business cannot afford to ever stagnate, so by recognising which of your products/services need updating you could potentially increase your ROI without expending too many resources. While there are challenges and risks involved with this, the result could be exactly what you need to stay ahead of your competitors without alienating loyal customers.