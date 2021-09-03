Four tips for your business to be more environmentally friendly

With more of us being aware of global warming and wanting to make environmental changes in our personal lives, it makes sense that we start to make similar ones at work too.

Because of this, Fletchers Waste Management, who provide professional waste management, and Skip Hire In Sheffield have four tips we can all be using to be more environmentally friendly at work.

Change to green cleaning products

We are all used to purchasing the cheapest possible bleach from supermarkets because we know it will still do the job; however, what cost is this to the environment?

Cheap cleaning products are made of very harsh chemicals, and as workplaces have to be cleaned so regularly, it’s more important than ever to consider a green cleaning alternative. Although slightly more expensive, these environmentally friendly cleaning products are naturally derived, meaning they are much safer for your staff and the environment.

If you do not make the decisions for what products are used, it is still worth expressing your concerns to your cleaning company or the office managers to see if there is anything that can be done.

Purchase reusable water bottles

Single-use plastic has become one of the main contributors to our landfills and the global warming crisis. In fact, plastic drinking bottles can shockingly take up to 500 years to decompose. However, a small change can be made, and that is the reusable water bottle! Purchasing one for all staff members is a great way to limit the amount of plastic used in the workplace. It also reminds them to use it outside of work, which means you’re also helping to encourage positive environmental change outside of work hours.

Switch on the Switch Off Policy

We’ve all been guilty of accidentally leaving a light on or an appliance no longer in use when leaving a room at home, and this is no different at work. Therefore, try implementing a Switch Off Policy in the office. Staff can be sent regular emails to switch off lights and appliances no longer in use throughout the day, especially when leaving to go home.

Posters can also be put up around the office close to light switches as a gentle reminder to turn the light off when leaving the kitchen or the bathroom, for example.

Consider a green energy supplier

In the UK and across the world, the use of fossil fuels to provide electricity and gas is still unfortunately high. The trouble with fossil fuels is that they release a large amount of carbon dioxide into the air, contributing to global warming.

Cleverly, the energy we receive through green energy suppliers is created by renewable sources, including wind turbines and solar panels. Not many people are aware, but these green energy companies are very competitive with their pricing and have quotes available on most comparison websites.

It is not always possible to dictate who the business uses for their energy, particularly in rented offices. However, it may still be worth contacting your landlord expressing your concerns and suggesting alternatives; they might say yes!