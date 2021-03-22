Flipped Classroom: Here Is What You Need to Know

With emerging revolutionary teaching techniques, the era of traditional classrooms is slowly fading. The growing space for online learning is adding to the opportunities for various experimental methods that felt out of scope earlier.

A flipped classroom is one such groundbreaking approach overpowering the challenges of remote teaching. This trending teaching strategy is sometimes also referred to as an “inverted classroom.”

What Is a Flipped Classroom?

The regular classrooms that we all are used to are completely flipped in this approach.

In traditional methods, a teacher would cover the theoretical part or explanation of concepts in the classroom, whereas the students would either passively listen to the instructor or note down important points. All the assignments and interactive exercises are left for homework.

Contrary to this, the flipped classroom focuses on letting students learn the topic from pre-recorded video lectures, books, tutorials, and other web-based materials before the lesson. A teacher addresses doubts, helps students with their assignments, or organizes collaborative activities in the class.

How Does a Classroom Become Flipped?

A quintessential inverted classroom includes the below measures.

1. Introducing a Topic

This step aims to set expectations and assign your students tasks that would help them achieve the desired result of the in-class activity. You can begin with guiding your learners on the flipped classrooms and explaining what they should look forward to.

Clear communication about expectations and goals at the outset of your agenda would increase students’ participation.

2. Sharing Learning Material

Being a teacher, you have a large range of pedagogical material. Your goal is to minimize theory and explanations in the class by providing learners with comprehensive information. The students would learn from it before the lesson.

The concept also encourages that you build a system where students can submit their doubts and confusions after reviewing the material. You can address those topics during the in-class session.

As for study material, you can create your videos or use what is already available online. Students can benefit from pre-recorded short video lectures, YouTube videos, blogs, e-books, and PowerPoint presentations.

3. Reflecting & Evaluating Knowledge

The major keys to grasping knowledge are reflecting on what has been learned and evaluating it at the end. When students learn from the data provided by you, you must be able to assess how much of it they have understood and retained.

This can be done by a series of short assessments, quizzes, multiple-choice questions, or precis writing. You can also create online forums where students can share their views and comments about the ongoing lesson. Make sure to be an active participant in this forum to keep a check on your students’ knowledge on the topic.

4. Making Use of Lesson-Based in-Class Activities

Extracting the utmost benefit of the actual class is the focal point of this learning method. You utilize the time saved from theory explanations in interactive activities where students can apply what they have learned from the lessons.

The in-class duration can also be availed to completing assignments. This allows you to work with students who have a slow pace of learning and struggle with studies. Your time and attention are equally divided amongst students, and you engage in productive activities.

Some of the active learning techniques that you can employ are

group discussions;

debates;

individual problem-solving;

concept maps;

project-based activities;

case studies.

The primary aim of such activities is to make the experience more engaging, interactive, and collaborative. Active participation of students takes the class up a notch.

What Are the Benefits of a Flipped Classroom?

Flipped learning suits the comprehension speed of every student. One can watch, rewatch, pause, and rewind videos many times to understand a concept completely. They also get the liberty to learn at their pace and convenience.

In traditional classes, one had to apply their knowledge on their own during homework. This could lead to either incomplete work or a misunderstood concept. The flipped classroom allows students to apply their knowledge in the presence of a teacher who can help at the very moment a problem arises.

This teaching method increases students’ engagement throughout the learning process, right from taking the lectures to completing the assignments. This active participation improves one’s collaboration abilities.

It allows instructors to implement their creativity while organizing classroom activities.

Takeaway

A flipped classroom shifts focus from a teacher to a student. This innovation is revolutionary in itself. The method is equally effective for remote teaching. Online platforms make many of the facilities that are required for conducting flipped classrooms easily available. If you are looking for ways to improve your teaching methodologies, you should certainly try this one.