Five ways the workplace will change in the 2020s

The workplace has seen a huge change over the years. With the introduction of computers and digital technology, many working practices changed – but added factors like the pandemic have kicked off rapid change once more, and workplaces are likely to look very different over the coming years. Here’s a few examples of how the workplace will change in the coming decade.

More working from home



The pandemic taught many of us that we can do just as much work and work as effectively from our own bedrooms. Of course, this may be trickier for those that do not have large houses and are cramped up in their flat (usually junior employees) to work or must work around their children. But working from home has allowed many the flexibility they require to see their children and not spend hours on a commute – and now that firms and employees have proven they can work this way, it will be hard to turn back and not allow employees to do so.

More use of shared and serviced offices



The boom of co-working spaces has proved to many firms that organising and cleaning their own offices can be a time-consuming and expensive operation, especially when they are expanding rapidly. To wave goodbye to office administration and upkeep, consider options in serviced offices Belfast that enables flexible working and responsibility-free rental to rehouse your team in the coming decade. This refocus on work over office management is sure to be a trend in the coming years.

Greater use of teleconferencing



COVID-19’s restrictions on air travel meant that many international firms simply could not fly employees out to different offices, even if they wanted to. This means that many firms have learnt that it is possible to collaborate with international teams through tools such as teleconferencing – be it Skype or Zoom – which now seems to be ubiquitous. Air travel can be expensive and time-consuming because of all the security checks. Simply being able to use teleconferencing is a welcome way around that.

Advanced technology



We thought we’d seen it all with Macs and iPads – but there are likely even cooler gadgets around the corner. Virtual reality is making a headway in the digital world, as are robotics, which may be able to automate simple processes or even perform more basic office tasks. This is likely to truly transform the way we work – as we may start to feel technology is starting to replace humans. Although it is really about helping humans to do their job better, quicker, and more efficiently.

Greater focus on HR



In recent years things like stories of harassment and the importance of policies such as data protection, through GDPR, have made us think about how we treat employees. Increased sensitivities around racial discrimination since the summer have also brought to the fore the different experiences employees have – and this reconsideration, after a period of reflection, is likely to increase workplace safety and security for minorities across the world.