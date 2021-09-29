Five tips to trade in a volatile market

Volatile market conditions can be unsettling. When the market blinks, it can send investors scrambling to figure out what they should be doing in order to limit their losses. Volatile markets are usually attributed to uncertainty about central bank policies, economic data, geopolitical events, or other issues and are often accompanied by heightened anxiety.

Investors fear losing their money and are unsure of where to turn for investment advice. This article will review some tips that will help you navigate through potentially choppy waters and make better investment decisions during periods of market uncertainty.

Follow financial outlets

It can be challenging to stay informed about market developments while juggling personal and professional responsibilities. However, taking the time to stay informed is vital. Investors who prepare in advance have an edge because they will not be caught unaware when the market turns sour.

Being informed indicates you need to be aware of where the market stands now and where it is headed in the future. Investors can stay abreast of market fluctuations by following financial news outlets and publications. There are several high-quality news sources from trading platforms like Plus500, which offer a wealth of information for market watchers. These outlets can provide information on market trends, performance, forecasts, and company news. Investors can use this information to develop investment strategies that may aid them in achieving their financial goals.

Diversification is key

Diversification is a technique that spreads an investment portfolio across different asset classes. A diversified portfolio can help investors weather market fluctuations by lowering overall risk. A financial advisor can help investors assess their current portfolio or recommend investments appropriate to their investment goals, time horizon as well as risk tolerance.

Some assets, such as stocks, appreciate over time. Other investments, such as bonds generally provide interest and generate income over time. Diversification isn’t just about minimizing the effects of events on your portfolio. It’s also about maximizing gains when those events do occur. While diversification cannot eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss, it can help reduce it. For example, generally, gold prices and the stock market have an inverse relationship. So, in case you expect the markets to turn turbulent, it makes sense to place your bets on the yellow metal, providing you with access to another asset class.

Be disciplined and follow dollar-cost averaging

Volatile markets may prompt investors to jump to conclusions about market trends. As a result, investors may rethink their investment strategy and begin selling investments in response to short-term market shifts.

On the other hand, investors with a long-term perspective may be better equipped to navigate volatile markets. For example, an investor who invests in a diversified portfolio and stays the course may be in a better position to benefit from a market recovery than someone who sells out during a market downturn and misses out on the gains that accrue when the market recovers. Timing the market is close to impossible.

Dollar-cost averaging is a technique that involves investing a specific amount of money on a regular schedule in a particular instrument. It is akin to a systematic investment plan which aims to mitigate some of the risks of ad-hoc investing.

Generally, a fixed dollar amount buys more units of the asset class when the price is low and fewer units when the markets stage a turnaround. The technique can help investors smooth out market fluctuations. For example, when shares of a particular stock may dip during market volatility, the investor purchases additional shares with the fixed dollar amount.

Over time, the investor’s average cost per share will be lower than the average market price for the stock. This technique is meant to superimpose discipline on investment decisions, preventing investors from ‘buying high’ or ‘selling low.’

Buy recession-proof stocks

Stock market corrections are common and are part of the ebb and flow of the investor journey. It is usually difficult to predict how long a market correction will last. However, market corrections tend to be much shorter and shallower than a recession.

A recession is an extended period when the economy grows at a significantly lower rate, which often persists for several months or longer. So, you need to allocate a portion of your investment portfolio towards recession-proof stocks which are insulated from the adverse effects of a downward business cycle.

For example, utilities are traditionally viewed as being recession-proof. Utilities provide essential services like electricity, water, heating, and cooling. As a result, demand for these services tends to remain relatively stable during a recession. When the market is volatile, it is crucial to focus on companies that have the capacity to generate stable and predictable cash flows in good times and bad.

Avoid Day Trading

Retail investors typically invest their hard-earned money in the stock market to generate returns and build wealth in the long run. Day trading, which is the term used to describe short-term, high-volume trading, is not a sound investment strategy, especially in volatile markets.

With day trading, investors may be more susceptible to making impulsive decisions in response to market volatility. In addition, day trading can be highly stressful, and traders may abandon their strategy and prematurely sell investments that have taken time to build.

Volatility can be scary, but it’s important to remember that it’s primarily out of your control. So stay informed, keep calm, and manage your risk by following these tips that can help you navigate turbulent markets.