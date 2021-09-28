Five key differences between AutoCAD and AutoDesk Inventor

Design software is a common requirement. While you may find several options to choose from, AutoCAD and AutoDesk are two popular 3D designing software platforms. Developed by AutoDesk, it is a computer-enabled software for professionals to create visually appealing illustrations.

A USA-based multinational software corporation, AutoDesk is profoundly known for making software for the architecture, entertainment industry, engineering, manufacturing, and construction companies. Offering its services worldwide, AutoDesk is a popular software consumer by millions of engineers, designers, and illustrators.

Each software brings its specialty to the table. It meets the particular requirement and provides enhanced provisions to design the best. To further use each software, we must understand each one in detail.

Differences between AutoDesk Inventor and AutoCAD Software

Purpose

AutoCAD software was initially developed as a 2D designing program for mechanical engineers for designing and modeling. It further elaborated its uses and included different industry-specific versions that included AutoCAD- Architecture, Plant 3D, Mechanical, Electrical, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing). Currently, AutoCAD provides all these as a comprehensive package as AutoCAD toolsets. AutoCAD LT is a free limited version available for students.

On the other hand, Autodesk Inventor is a 3D professional CAD software package for mechanical designing, documentation, simulation, and visualization. This application can be used to create 3D parts or assemblies, to create and analyze complete systems, and create file drawing for fabrication or assembly.

Usage and Used by

AutoCAD is used by any designer working on 2D or 3D designs and drafts. Inventor is specifically designed for developers or designers who are specialists in the manufacturing sector.

AutoCAD software is used for 2D designs and documentation. It can be used to create a machine and also create 3D objects. While Inventor is used for 2d/3D production and design. Inventor as a software simulates on the machine moves.

Industry Compliant

AutoCAD as a design software is easy to integrate and use with industry-based tools like AutoCAD- Architecture, Electrical, Civil 3D, and Mechanical. However, Autodesk Inventor as software is mainly focused on the mechanical industry for mechanical designs.

Model and Interface

AutoCAD is a Geometry-driven software program used in creating Geometry-driven models. However, Inventor is a Dimension-driven software program application used for creating Parametric models with holes, fillets, chamfers as added features available in the software.

AutoCAD provides a seamless interface that can communicate with dialog boxes, toolbars, context-sensitive shortcut menus, and command lines.

The Inventor interface is easy to use and communicates with dialog boxes, context-sensitive shortcut menus, and toolbars.

File Format Compatibility

AutoCAD software allows you to save and use files in all formats. It is compatible with all-in-one file types. Inventor, on the other hand, is compatible to distinguish between assemblies, parts, and 2D drawings.

As AutoCAD and Inventor are two popular choices for consumers, one must be careful and understand their requirements before purchasing any one of them.