Finding the right strategies for your trading plan

More and more people are getting involved in trading. It’s not difficult to see why. For some, it’s a great way to earn extra money while maintaining your current profession, meaning that there is potential to gain additional revenue on top of your regular income. Due to the rise of online trading platforms, you can now enjoy the convenience that comes with taking your financial endeavours to the digital space, which allows you to trade at your own pace and when you have the time to focus on it. Considering you call the shots when it comes to your portfolio, you are also entirely responsible for your achievements.

There are many styles of trading strategies, but you’ll have to come up with one that suits your trader personality and helps you minimise risk as much as possible. You need to take into account various factors and requirements when coming up with a design and include the fundamental steps, the placement and execution of trades, in the larger plan.

Understand the strategies

One of the fundamental parts of developing your strategy is to understand trading strategies in general, what they include, and their specifics. Most plans involve the concepts of time horizon, taxation and risk tolerance, essential aspects that must be thoroughly researched and adhered to. Some of the most well-known strategies include:

Trend trading: As the name suggests, this trading model relies on attempting to gain revenue by analysing an asset’s momentum at the time.

Range trading: This strategy is common among traders known as scalpers due to their penchant for deriving revenue from very short-term ventures due to the focus on rapid trading that derives profit.

Reversal trading: If you decide to develop a style similar to reversal trading, you must be prepared to derive profit from turning points in market sentiments, as you’ll have to identify when current trends will shift direction.

Gap trading: Gaps are events that happen when there’s no trading activity in a particular sector. During these trades, you exploit the difference between the closing and new prices in order to derive revenue.

What is spread betting?

Spread betting is a venture which enables you to trade in a financial market without owning the underlying security. It promotes speculation on both bull and bear markets. The fact that it is a trading method that can generate revenue across favourable markets, whose figures are on the rise and markets with stocks declining in value shows the model’s versatility. You can also opt for both long and short positions, depending on the mobility and fluctuations that appear on the market.

As with all trading undertakings, there’s an associated high risk, but practical tools that help minimise losses also exist. Some of them include:

Standard stop-loss: This strategy automatically terminates losing trades once the stocks pass a certain price level. If the market is experiencing a period of heightened volatility, your transaction will be stopped once a designated stop value has been reached, which helps diminish your risks and saves you money.

Guaranteed stop-loss: Following roughly the same parameters, what sets this procedure apart is the fact that your trading is closed on previous values you have set yourself prior, regardless of the state of the market. This system puts you in control of your trading portfolio as you decide how much risk you are willing to face up against.

Stay flexible

One of the best ways to improve your chances of success in the trading market is to keep your options open. Don’t become fixated on a single type of strategy. For example, you may have settled the pattern for using a certain trading strategy but then plan on expanding your portfolio in another direction and find that it’s not feasible there. During situations like these, you need to be able to swing between different strategies in order to maintain your profits or to minimise losses. Even if you only need a plan of action for a couple of days, it’s better to familiarise yourself with it rather than sticking to what you already know and running the risk of reducing your revenue or even losing it altogether. Moreover, you may find that strategy is useful in other, more profitable investments in the future. Since you’ll be accustomed to it, you’ll be able to navigate it more efficiently and confidently and boost your gains.

Using a larger number of strategies, you can find out what works best from each and incorporate them into your own, specially-customised process. This way, you can capitalise on the strong points of any plan when the market conditions allow it and then replace them with others when circumstances turn unfavourable. The truth is that no strategy is 100% fool proof in any situation, and if you’re looking for something that works for everything, you’re likely to be left disappointed. Don’t be afraid to test out what works best for any situation. After all, one of the best training methods is through trial and error.

Additional considerations

Creating a trading strategy is important to ensure consistent results across your trading projects. That’s why you want to be incredibly attentive when designing a plan, so you take everything into account and make your strategy work in your best interest. For example, the time you’re willing to put into trading is critical. You want to choose your time frame carefully, based on the rest of your schedule, in order to choose a time frame during which you look for stocks.

In order to monitor your progress and find the best strategy for you, consider backtesting, a vital element of many strategies, which helps you analyse how well or poorly a method performed in the past, and how it is likely to work in the future. Please note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Strategies work differently depending on where you’re planning to use them. As your trades diversify and your portfolio expands, you’ll have to be creative and come up with different plans of action.

*Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. The vast majority of retail client accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/HPM0CDfNtx0