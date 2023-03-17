The Future of Payments: Exactly.com Open Banking Leads the Way

In recent years, the financial industry has seen a significant shift towards more accessible and innovative financial services. One major development in this space is the rise of open banking, which allows third-party providers to access financial information and initiate transactions on behalf of customers. And now, Exactly.com is leading the way with its Open Banking API, a faster and more cost-effective payment solution for merchants and customers alike.

Exactly.com

Merchants using the Open Banking API can take advantage of several key benefits, including the opportunity to expand their business in the UK and Europe. By offering a seamless payment process with reduced transaction costs and advanced fraud detection, merchants can increase their conversion rates and grow their business. Plus, with Exactly.com‘s custom feature stack, merchants can request on-demand feature development to widen their business opportunities.

For customers, the Open Banking offers increased transparency and trust in banking, with advanced security backed up by their own banks. Customers can reduce service costs and enjoy a smoother payment experience, thanks to the simplicity of the payment process. And with real-time reporting, customers can access key financial information in an instant.

But that’s not all. Exactly.com’s Open Banking API also includes a chargeback prevention system, which continuously watches all transactions to help protect businesses from potential fraud. With high security standards and two-factor authentication, the merchant account management system is protected from any potential break-ins. And with fast integration options, businesses can start accepting payments immediately.

In a rapidly-evolving industry, Exactly.com’s Open Banking API is a game-changer for payment solutions. By revolutionizing the way businesses and customers interact with financial services, Exactly.com is leading the way towards a more accessible, secure, and innovative future for payments.