Esports Sponsorship Trends: What Brands are Investing in UK Esports?

Esports in the UK is booming, and it's not just the players who are leveling up. Brands are increasingly investing in this dynamic sector, recognizing the vast potential and engaged audiences it offers. Whether you're an esports enthusiast or a brand looking to dive into this vibrant market, understanding the latest trends in sponsorship can offer valuable insights.

The Landscape of UK Esports Sponsorships

In recent years, the UK esports scene has seen a significant influx of investment from a diverse array of brands. This trend is a testament to the growing legitimacy and popularity of esports as a mainstream entertainment medium. Here’s a deep dive into some of the most notable sponsorship trends and deals shaping the UK esports landscape.

Big Names Making Big Moves

Sky UK and Guild Esports: One of the most significant deals in recent memory is the multi-million-pound partnership between Sky UK and Guild Esports. This deal not only provides financial backing but also includes technological and infrastructural support. Sky’s branding is prominently displayed on Guild’s team jerseys and their London headquarters, renamed the Sky Guild Gaming Centre. The partnership emphasizes promoting diversity and inclusivity within esports, particularly focusing on increasing female participation​​​​. Subway and 100 Thieves: Although primarily a US-based deal, Subway’s involvement with esports has global implications, including the UK. Their partnership with 100 Thieves showcases the potential for food and beverage brands in esports. Subway has become the Official Sandwich of the organization, highlighting how non-endemic brands are finding a foothold in the esports ecosystem​​. Riot Games and GGTech: Riot Games’ partnership with GGTech for its collegiate esports programs marks a significant investment in the grassroots level of esports. This initiative is expected to foster the next generation of esports talent and create a sustainable pipeline for professional leagues, influencing markets including the UK​​.

Diverse Sectors Joining the Esports Bandwagon

Brands from various sectors are recognizing the value of investing in esports. This diversity not only enriches the industry but also broadens its appeal to different audience segments.

Telecommunications: Besides Sky UK, Vodafone has also been actively involved in esports sponsorships. Their partnership with Team Vitality in India to support the country’s esports scene indicates a strategic push into emerging markets, which can have ripple effects on their presence in established markets like the UK​​. Fast Food and Beverages: Brands like KFC, Burger King, and Coca-Cola have all entered the esports sponsorship space. These partnerships often include team sponsorships, event branding, and even content creation, such as unique in-game events and promotions​​. Fashion and Apparel: H&M’s involvement in outfitting esports talents at major events like the Dota 2 Bali Major underscores the growing intersection between fashion and esports. This trend is also seen with other fashion brands like Ralph Lauren partnering with G2 Esports​​.

Key Trends in Esports Sponsorships

Emphasis on Content Creation and Fan Engagement

Brands are not just slapping logos on jerseys anymore. There’s a substantial focus on creating engaging content and unique fan experiences. For example:

BET and BLAST Premier: This partnership integrates betting odds and exclusive content into BLAST Premier broadcasts, offering fans a richer viewing experience​​.

NAVI and GG.BET: This long-term partnership includes press conferences, event activations, and exclusive content aimed at enhancing fan engagement​​.

Promoting Inclusivity and Diversity

Many brands are leveraging their sponsorships to promote inclusivity within the esports community. Initiatives like the all-female Rocket League team supported by Sky UK and Guild Esports are prime examples of efforts to create more opportunities for underrepresented groups in esports​​.

Technology and Infrastructure Investment

Technological enhancements are a crucial part of many sponsorship deals. For instance, Sky’s provision of ultrafast broadband and advanced Wi-Fi for Guild Esports not only supports the team’s performance but also improves the overall infrastructure of their training facilities​​.

List of Notable Sponsorship Deals in UK Esports

Here’s a snapshot of some of the high-profile sponsorship deals:

Brand Esports Partner Nature of Deal Year Sky UK Guild Esports Multi-million-pound partnership 2022 Subway 100 Thieves Official Sandwich, team jersey branding 2023 Vodafone Team Vitality Support for India’s esports scene 2023 H&M Dota 2 Bali Major Outfitting on-screen talent 2023 GG.BET BLAST Premier Exclusive betting partner, content integration 2024 GG.BET Natus Vincere (NAVI) Press conferences, event activations 2024

Future Outlook

The future of esports sponsorships in the UK looks promising, with several trends likely to shape the landscape:

Sustainable Growth: The sector is expected to continue growing at a steady pace, moving away from the unsustainable spikes seen during the COVID-19 pandemic​​. Hybrid and Remote Production: Hybrid production models combining remote and in-person elements will become more prevalent, offering flexibility and cost efficiency​​. Increased AI Integration: AI technologies will play a more significant role in content creation and production, making processes like auto-clipping highlights more efficient and engaging for fans​​. Expanding Inclusivity: Initiatives aimed at increasing diversity within esports will continue to gain traction, supported by brands committed to fostering inclusive environments​​. Enhanced Fan Experiences: Brands will focus on creating unique and immersive experiences for fans, both online and offline, to deepen engagement and loyalty​​.

Conclusion

As brands continue to recognize the immense potential of esports, the landscape of sponsorships in the UK is set to become even more vibrant and diverse. From technology giants and fast-food chains to fashion brands and beverage companies, the investment in esports reflects a broader trend of mainstream acceptance and enthusiasm for this dynamic industry. Whether you’re a fan, a player, or a brand looking to invest, the future of UK esports is brimming with exciting possibilities.