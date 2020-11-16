Do Businesses Need a Lawyer on Retainer?

Many business owners choose to work closely with a lawyer when they first set their company up. There are so many documents and forms that can’t be forgotten, and a lawyer plays a key role in bringing the business to life. Here are some of the reasons why it might be a good idea to keep a solicitor on retainer if you are a business owner.

Ready Access to Advice

When you place a lawyer on retainer, you are essentially paying for a portion of their hours each month. Sometimes you might be using all of your allowance and needing to pay extra fees on top for their services, other times you might not have to contact them at all. The whole point is that they are there when you need them.

This means that you are able to go to them when you need some quick advice. There are so many reasons that you might want to reach out to a solicitor quickly just to check something by them, and having a solicitor on retainer makes it that bit quicker and easier to get those answers you might be searching for.

Onboarding Employees

If you have a period of growth in your company, you may find that you are going to have to take on lots of employees all at once. This means that you are going to have lots of contracts to check over, and you might also have to reorganise the company in some way to accommodate a growing workforce.

Having employment solicitors on retainer will make this an easy process to manage. No matter how many employees you are bringing on, having a solicitor on retainer means that you can speed through the onboarding process knowing that you are within the confines of the law. Their guidance will always be key in keeping you compliant with employment law.

Building a Relationship

In business, we always need to make sure that we are building lasting and meaningful relationships that will help us to navigate the world of business that little bit more smoothly. Sometimes, those relationships include ones outside the world of your particular industry. Having a firm of lawyers on retainer means that you can work towards building a professional relationship.

This is always a much better outcome than finding someone new every time you need legal aid. One of the most important parts of business is establishing a rapport with someone else so you know how to react to them and they to you. After some close work with your solicitors, you will often find that they are able to anticipate your wishes, which will make things much easier to manage overall.

It is a brilliant move to add a lawyer on retainer to your business network. You never know when you might need their advice, and a small investment ensures that you will always have quick and easy access to them whenever you need help. Find a qualified and professional solicitor to work with now.

Image: Pixabay