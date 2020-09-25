Different types of key cabinets for workplace safety

Key cabinets are a great way to help keep your business premises and possessions safe and secure. In all workplaces, a competent key system can help improve internal security. From simple key cabinets to special security cabinets and even outdoor key storage, there is a key security system that is suitable for each premises and is the best method to keep your keys secure and safe.

Who uses key cabinets?

Every business can benefit from a key cabinet, whether your company holds a couple of keys or thousands. Examples of businesses who utilise different types of key cabinets include:

Hoteliers

Estate agents

Hospitals

Vehicle repair

Landlords

Offices

Retail outlets

Key locking cabinets

Key locking cabinets are more suitable for domestic workplaces as well as working environments where only a handful of people require access or are authorised to access the key cabinet, such as managers or directors. These types of workplaces include retail stores, and restaurants, where there is clear managerial authority in place.

Electronic digital locking and mechanical locking cabinets

Electronic digital locking cabinets are ideal for use in domestic, commercial, and industrial applications, commonly used in holiday properties, local council buildings, rental properties, and the emergency services. These cabinets are useful for multi-use workplaces where many employees store possessions, spare keys, and cards, and allow for the combination to be changed upon a security breach. Key cabinets from Reece Enterprise are constructed of strong steel and include numbered colour coded hooks, key tags, card index and a strong cylinder lock with two keys. These cabinets also come with a “slam shut” facility so no keys are required, making them ideal for multi-users. Many mechanical locking cabinets have adjustable hooks so can be positioned to suit varying key sizes.

Key cabinet storage

All key locking cabinets are great for not only storing important keys to safes or rooms but are also safe places to keep padlocks or important company documents. They can be used to organise spare keys or cards as a functional security solution. Whether you are a small business or a multi-national corporation, a wide range of key cabinets are available designed to store anything from 20 to 2000 keys.

Wall-mounted or free-standing?

Both wall-mounted and free-standing key, padlock, security, and fire-resistant cabinets are made to keep spare keys, valuables, padlocks, and documents protected and secure. Wall mounted cabinets are great for smaller working spaces to ensure it is not in the way of workers. Free-standing key safes are large, heavy duty safes that are made to store a large number of keys, most commonly used by large businesses and corporations.

There are many types of key cabinets to choose from for your business, but it is vital to invest in one to keep your important documents and keys secure, which will in turn will keep your staff and premises safe.