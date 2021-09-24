Development Of Tourism In Germany During Pre-pandemic Times

Generally, the term “tourism” refers to the phenomenon of physical mobility of individual travelers, their properties, and varying influences. Tourism contributes to economic growth through various ways, including foreign currency income, attracting investment, increasing tax revenues, and creating additional employment opportunities. Thus, tourism encourages the development of the economy and advocates ecological civilization construction. Moreover, as people’s growing demands for tourism, the industry is developing rapidly, and gradually becomes one of the leading industries of countries, so the tourism research has paid attention to the industry, trends, history, management, enterprises, and government. Travel and Tourism create jobs, encourages exports. Generally, objective investment decisions are made based on empirical evidence. Which had been provided by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) for decades, quantifying the economic and employment impact of Travel & Tourism. Tourism is a service sector, where consumers are actively engaged in the production process, travelers from different countries are required to follow different travel standards due to different expectations and travel habits, for example, German travelers purchase the package tour before going to other countries.

How Do Tour Operators Work?

Tourists’ flow is usually handled by the central agent: the tour operator situated in Germany. Tour operators act as independent companies offering their services under their name and carrying the responsibility towards their customers. Before a business relationship can be set up, they need to make sure that their local partners follow the specific requirements. To avoid the reckless actions of international partners, a company tries to establish effective control mechanisms. Which’s success depends on several factors, like means of controlling the package production, like various payment methods, to methods of control upon finishing the traveler’s journey, as well as feedback instruments. The number of travelers in groups differs, some companies offer trips on a regular basis. Some of the providers attempt to maintain relatively stable relationships with several local partners simultaneously. The main reasons for these are considerations during the high season, which enables a company to deal more easily with expected “attacks” from other service providers.

The Role of Communication

Communications in the tourism sector are a substantial part of providing the demand and supply. Social media is a popular method for achieving goals like this one. It allows visitors to find tourist sites and services through different online platforms and gather essential information such as reviews. The management of tourism destinations often uses sales and marketing strategies related to social media; they need to consider the main characteristics of successful online marketing strategies: novelty, adaptation ability, public engagement, uniqueness, and creative design. Usually, an enterprise's chance for success is raised when they offer distinctive products, create unusual but attractive advertisements and reach as many people as possible.

Social and Political Determinants of Tourism

Besides the economic factors, a plethora of socio-political events influences the individual’s attitude towards traveling. In Germany, reports in the daily mass media contribute to confusion related to international events. For example, the catastrophe of 9/11 played an essential role in postponing planned trips. Therefore, the dynamic, global and complex tourist service system is sensitive to external events, and usually, German tourists are susceptible to any security risk. Both biophysical (the quality of the environment) and behavioral components are recognized in hospitality and tourism. For example, frequent exploitation of an airplane or a hotel can lead to untidiness. The service crew simply does not have time to maintain cleanliness; this is a negative from the visitors’ perspective.

Main Segments of the Country’s Tourism

Farm tourism, medical tourism, sports tourism, Hospitality tourism; relevant areas such as national parks, Berlin alps, and other ski resorts. Farm tourism in Germany has considered agricultural property management and no official registration is necessary. Official economic statistical data, as a whole, is not easy to measure. However, the financial strength of industries such as the production and exploitation of machinery and equipment or the automotive industry can be measured relatively easily. Another considerable form of tourism is sports tourism, which does not become less popular as time passes.