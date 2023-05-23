Designing a Well-Balanced Portfolio with Investment Trusts: A Practical Guide

Investment trusts are popular for investors seeking to build a diversified and well-balanced portfolio.

Their unique features, such as gearing and board structure, make them an attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolio.

This article will explore how investment trusts can serve as versatile building blocks for creating a robust portfolio that aligns with your financial goals and personal risk tolerance.

Read on to learn more how to choose the best investment trusts.

Understanding Investment Trusts

Investment trusts are a type of collective investment vehicle that pools the funds of multiple investors to buy and manage a diverse portfolio of assets, such as stocks, bonds, or property.

These trusts are closed-end, meaning they have a fixed number of shares, they are publicly-listed companies which are traded on the stock market, just like BT or Shell.

The closed-ended structure is particularly suitable for specialist trusts holding assets that cannot be easily or swiftly bought and sold (such as property, private equity or very small companies). This is because managers don’t have to sell their holdings in order to release money back to investors looking to liquidate their investments.

Ultimately, the close-ended structure allows for greater flexibility in managing the portfolio.

4 differentiated features of Investment Trusts

Investment trusts can play a crucial role in building a well-diversified portfolio and can be a great way to get exposure to the stock market. Apart from the close-ended structure, investment trusts have four key elements at their disposal.

Premiums and discounts: A premium occurs when the shares trade at a higher price than the net asset value (NAV), meaning you’re paying more, while a discount occurs when the shares trade at a lower price than the NAV, meaning you’re getting a discount.

Gearing: The practice of borrowing money to invest. This means gearing can increase the risk of an investment trust but also magnify the returns.

Revenue reserves: During the good times, investment trusts can retain up to 15% of the dividends they receive, saving money for the future. During the bad times, when dividends become more scarce, the fund manager can tap into the reserve and boost lacklustre dividends for a more steady return.

Independent board: A

group of experienced professionals that support the fund manager. They have the acumen to spot if the fund manager is going off track and the authority to question how performance may be improved.

Remember each investment trust offers a diversified portfolio of investments. The flexibility of the investment trusts structure enables fund managers to adapt to capitalise on emerging opportunities making them a valuable addition to any investment strategy.

Steps to Building a Portfolio with Investment Trusts

a. Defining Your Investment Goals and Risk Tolerance

Before building a portfolio with investment trusts, it’s essential to establish clear investment objectives and understand your risk tolerance.

Factors such as time horizon, financial goals, and personal circumstances will influence your approach to investing and the selection of suitable investment trusts

b. Research and Selection of Investment Trusts

Thorough research and careful consideration help you choose the right investment trusts for your portfolio.

To identify trusts that align with your goals, analyse factors such as

past performance

fees

investment strategy

Online resources, ratings, and professional advice are invaluable in guiding your selection process.

c. Diversifying Across Asset Classes and Sectors

Diversification is the key to a well-balanced portfolio, and investment trusts can play a pivotal role in achieving it.

By incorporating trusts focused on various asset classes, regions, and sectors, you can mitigate risk and enhance the potential for long-term growth.

d. Periodic Portfolio Review and Rebalancing

To ensure your portfolio remains aligned with your investment goals and risk tolerance it’s crucial to review and rebalance it periodically.

In markets like these it’s important not to chop and change your investments too frequently. If you feel you may be tempted, or you’re an emotional investor, train yourself to look at it just once a quarter, or even twice a year. ‘Rebalancing’ to maintain your desired asset allocation may be necessary from time to time, but don’t do it too often or you’ll rack up trading costs.

Tips for Optimizing Your Investment Trust Portfolio

Leverage the expertise of professional fund managers who are skilled in identifying and capitalising on investment opportunities.

Avoid over-concentration in a single asset class or sector to reduce risk and enhance diversification

Keep an eye on fees and charges associated with investment trusts to ensure they don’t erode your returns.

Stay informed about market developments and trends to make well-informed decisions about your investment trust portfolio.

Conclusion

Investment trusts can serve as a versatile and valuable tool for building a well-balanced portfolio tailored to your unique financial goals and risk tolerance.

By understanding the nuances of investment trusts and leveraging their flexibility, you can create a robust investment strategy designed to optimise your long-term financial success.