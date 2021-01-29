Demand for tradespeople jumps 63% during pandemic

Research from Northern Ireland’s largest insurance comparison website shows jobs in the trade industry have increased throughout the pandemic by 63%, with the top three revealed as Joiner / Carpenter, Builder and Cleaner.

The data from CompareNI.com compiled the top ten list of trade occupations for 2020 and compared them to the 12 months previous. Number one on that list was Carpenter / Joiner with a 66.6% increase followed by Builder / Bricklayer at 57.7% increase and finally a staggering 70.8% increase for those working in cleaning. Interestingly these top three positions didn’t change from 2019 to 2020.

Handyman moved up from 8th to 5th position and was the biggest overall change with a 123% increase from 2019. Followed by Painter / Decorator with a122.7% increase – the only new entry to the table, in at number 10.

This spike in tradespeople bucks the currently reported trend of a 30% fall* in the construction industry in Northern Ireland, relating mainly to firms who develop retail, hospitality and commercial construction.

The analysis is based on a sample of over 7,000 tradesperson insurance policies compiled from across the UK during 2019 and 2020.

Responding to the data, CompareNI.com Founder Greg Wilson comments: “With the nation in renovation mode throughout lockdown, it is not so surprising that demand for trade skills is spiking but it is great news for tradespeople and could even provide opportunities for those who have been made redundant recently.

“The rise in demand for cleaning staff is considerable at 70% year-on-year, and this trend may well persist even after the vaccine is rolled out as companies embrace deep cleans and more thorough hygiene practices for the eventual return to the workplace.

“I would recommend, especially if this current line of work is new to you, that you check you have a comprehensive tradesperson insurance policy or it you’ve just expanded your business and recruited several employees. Our comparison website can help you find a competitive policy that is tailored to your individual business needs.”

Rank Top Trade Jobs 2019 Jobs 1 Carpentry / Joinery 429 2 Building/Bricklayer 291 3 Cleaning 264 4 Electrician 164 5 Plumber 121 6 Gardener / Garden Designer 116 7 Scaffolder 115 8 Handyman 104 9 Mechanic / Car Mechanic 59 10 Property Maintenance 51

Rank Top Trade Jobs 2020 Jobs % Change 2019 / 2020 1 Carpentry / Joinery 715 +66.6% 2 Building/Bricklaying 459 +57.7% 3 Cleaning 451 +70.8% 4 Electrician 270 +64.6% 5 Handyman (moved up) 232 (biggest change) 123% 6 Gardener / Garden Designer 228 96.5% 7 Plumber (moved down) 193 59.5% 8 Scaffolder (moved down) 182 58% 9 Mechanic / Car Mechanic 118 100% 10 Painter / Decorator (new entry) 98 122.7%

