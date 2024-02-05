Already a vital industry component, cloud manufacturing’s adoption is on an upward trajectory, set to revolutionise global manufacturing procurement.

Cloud manufacturing platforms like Fractory’s enable direct online purchasing of manufactured parts, tapping into a broad network of capabilities and companies. This model enhances productivity and efficiency while reducing costs. These platforms are digital environments where manufacturing demands are matched with available resources and capabilities, including specialised laser cutting and CNC service providers

Despite its complex backend, the process is user-friendly. Engineers order parts by uploading CAD files or drawings and receiving instant quotes. This simplicity belies the efforts of software and mechanical engineers who construct these sophisticated digital platforms and supplier networks.

Benefits of Cloud Manufacturing

Cloud manufacturing automates numerous traditionally manual tasks.

Procurement, once a time-consuming process involving extensive communication for quotes, is now quick and streamlined. Design aspects of manufacturing are also improved, ensuring parts are produced efficiently right from the quote stage.

In Fractory’s case, the cloud manufacturer oversees the entire process, from navigating supply chains to guaranteeing quality and addressing potential issues. This efficiency liberates engineers to concentrate on their primary work. In fact, that was the original reasoning behind Fractory: to solve the procurement problems for engineers and free them to focus on more important questions.

For the supply partners, for the steel fabrication and production plants, cloud manufacturing optimises capacity usage by integrating them into a larger network. Orders come in efficiently with no resource wasted in securing the business.

Challenges and Misconceptions

While cloud manufacturing businesses exist because they see the immense benefits and colossal potential, some reservations and challenges exist.

There’s a certain reluctance to embrace this new model, with some engineers preferring the familiarity of traditional procurement processes. Additionally, the idea of placing large, complex orders online can be daunting, akin to initial hesitations about online purchases of high-value items like cars. Thus, prominent cloud manufacturing firms, like Fractory, provide a blend of digital and human interaction, particularly beneficial for first-time or international clients. Fractory’s team, which is a mix of mechanical and software engineers, demonstrates this approach. Complex orders, large orders, series and scale projects – these all, typically, require actual human interaction, account handling. And in this way Fractory is a manufacturing services provider, one built on a cloud manufacturing platform. Moreover, not every complex order can currently be automated. However, the capability of cloud manufacturing platforms is progressively expanding to manage more intricate requests.

The Future of Engineering and Cloud Manufacturing

Cloud manufacturing is increasingly crucial in a globally distributed manufacturing landscape with a dynamic supply chain. It streamlines processes, freeing engineers from the cumbersome tasks of traditional manufacturing, and minimizes their role in procurement and fulfillment.

To attract new talent to engineering, modern, efficient systems are essential. Prospective engineers expect to engage in engineering, not in procurement. Cloud manufacturing stands as a pivotal solution for sustaining future engineering talent.