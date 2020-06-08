Deadline looms for Job Retention Scheme

Belfast accountancy and business advisory firm, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, is reminding employers of Wednesday’s (10th June) cut off for the Job Retention Scheme. By then, all employers must ensure they have placed all of those employees and qualifying workers on furlough leave that they wish to claim JRS for.

The firm is urging employers to take the following steps now

Revisit furlough leave letters – the agreed new flexible furlough working arrangement must now be confirmed in writing – do these need to be updated? If you are thinking of bringing furloughed workers back to work – What does this look like? What would it mean to your business? Do you have the work to be able to sustain a return? Would a 3-week rotation be better than bringing staff back full time? How are businesses going to decide which employees to bring back – employers should think carefully about selection, particularly where employees are vulnerable or who have other responsibilities as schools remain for the most part closed.

To discuss any of these issues contact the team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore today or visit www.bakertillymooneymoore.co.uk