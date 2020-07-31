Solar, wind, hydropower has not only caught the attention of private or non-governmental organizations but that of the States too. It’s no secret that the world is slowly drifting apart from using non-renewable sources of energy. The reason is apparent; as humans become more aware of the damages these products have on the environment, one of the smartest choices is to find alternatives and over 100 energy companies know that this is the way forward.

It’s no news how many countries, private and public institutions, as well as organizations have jumped on research and production in this area. However, more than any other country, here are the five countries making the biggest shifts into renewable energy.

USA:

The demand for energy in the United States may not be able to depend on renewable energy now mostly, but that hasn’t stopped their efforts to slowly yet surely make an un-ignorable impact. They kept improving year after year and ranked number one according to British Business Energy.

In 2014, the government invested a whopping $14 million in the renewable energy sector, which caused a 30% increase in output. With binding government policies in place, what may have seemed impossible ten years ago is gradually taking shape, especially in the residential sector, which is the fastest-growing market segment.

Brazil:

Using more renewable sources of energy isn’t new to Brazil, the country has been doing so for years with its hydro-powered plants. They are one of the countries that stands as the perfect example for others looking for smart renewable energy ideas even with a dense population.

Adding something new to the mix, Brazilian scientists and researchers found out how natural food sources like sugarcane could produce electricity. Brazil scores 6.5 out of ten according to British Business Energy; in 2016, 43.5% of Brazilian power consumption was sourced from renewable energy.

India:

India is undoubtedly one of the most populous countries in the world, but that has not stopped them from pursuing their goals to reduce less environmentally friendly energy products, replacing them with more renewable sources. Their installed capacity for renewable energy products was about 86.3 GW out of 369 GW energy sources by the end of January 2020. The country makes use of wind power, solar power, and bio-power to gradually but surely change how India consumes and spends on energy. With quite optimistic and ambitious goals for the next decade, India doesn’t just plan to join the global energy transitioning scheme but to be one of its pioneers.

Hungary:

The European Union has focused on renewable energy for years now, with a benchmark for most of the member states to reach by 2020. It’s only expected that most of these states would willingly join the bandwagon to reduce their carbon footprint as a Nation and embrace more sustainable and renewable sources of energy. Hungary has focused on ensuring most of their energy consumption comes from either solar or nuclear power.

Argentina:

In Latin America, the ‘energy climate’ is changing as well, from 2016, Argentina focused on reaching its goals of depending on more renewable sources of energy. With increased foreign and direct investments from 2015, Argentina developed its renewable energy sectors, using more GW of clean energy to power, and is home to the world’s largest wind turbine.