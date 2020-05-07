Converting New Customers into Loyal Customers – 5 Steps to Take

Attracting new customers to a business is the very cornerstone of success. This is what will drive business forward, help it to evolve, grow, and expand into new avenues and marketplaces, and of course, ensure that there is that healthy cash flow coming in. But simply attracting new customers isn’t reason enough to celebrate, as the goal should always be to take that new customer and convert them into a loyal customer.

As any business owner will tell you, it costs less money to retain those loyal customers than it does to attract new ones. So, how exactly can it be done? Here’s a look at five steps businesses can take that will help convert the new customer into a loyal and returning customer.

Send Out a Welcome Email

One method in attracting new customers is to have them create an account or sign up to receive news and promotion information by providing their email address. Immediately after they do so, a welcome email should be sent out to them. And what is a welcome email? These are automated messages that are instantly sent to a new customer in order to welcome them, and give them a way to get the most out of your business. There are plenty of welcome email examples online that make effective use of the practice and help to pinpoint where the focus should be.

Make Communication Simple and Smooth

It’s also important to set up clearly defined communication channels for your customers. New customers want to know that there is a face behind the branding and that there are people on-hand who can answer their questions and concerns in a timely fashion.

Customer Service Will Take the Business Far

Another secret to success for businesses in all sectors and industries is a superior level of customer service. This is a sure-fire way to win over new customers. They need to have a positive experience from start to finish, as that will prompt them to return and tell others about their experience.

Offer Promotions and Special Deals to New Customers

Why not give those new customers an incentive, a reason to make a purchase with your company? As a special thank you for creating an account or signing up to receive newsletters and information from the company, you can provide them with an offer. This could be a discount code to use on their first purchase, free shipping, an exclusive sneak peek of a new product, and so forth.

Take a Closer Look at Landing Pages

Finally, you want to be sure that everything on your end – meaning the website – is optimized. Taking a good look at the company’s website landing pages to ensure they load fast and smoothly, are eye-catching, clear and concise, feature catchy headlines, and have a defined call to action should be priorities.

Achieving the Ultimate Goal – Gaining Loyal Customers

By using these steps and making sure your efforts stay consistent, you will in fact be achieving the ultimate goal for the business – gaining loyal customers.