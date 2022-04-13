Common Factors That Determine The Value Of A Watch

A luxury timepiece isn’t simply a fashion accessory or a statement of personal identity. It’s an investment. And, according to Watch Exchange London, one thing to remember when purchasing a high-quality watch is its resale value.

So, why do some timepieces retain value while others don’t? Here are a few factors to consider.

Rarity

This is self-evident. Regardless of quality, a rare timepiece will be more valuable, because it is unique. Some extremely valuable comic books exist, so it should come as no surprise that a rare watch may command a significant price premium.

It usually implies keeping an eye out for timepieces that are in short supply. It’s virtually guaranteed to keep its value if you can buy a limited edition from a high-quality manufacturer. Anniversary and milestone timepieces are also near-certainties.

Purpose-Built

Timepieces that are primarily created to tell time tend to retain their value better than more general-purpose timepieces.

Rolex’s Submariner is one of the most famous watches in the world, in part because of its dive watch qualities. However, the vast majority of individuals who buy one don’t use it for diving.

Instead, the Submariner’s appearance and history have endeared to many people. Many of the most popular watches are pilot’s watches, racing timepieces, and other tool timepieces for the same reason. They have more personality than a typical dress watch, which sets them apart.

A Quality Brand

The brand’s future value is based largely on its reputation. Even if the Rolex Explorer S disappoints and doesn’t hold its own, it will still increase in value compared to other brands because of its high reputation. This is because Rolex has created a strong brand image that far surpasses others. A single of these logos on your timepiece is already a significant benefit, regardless of the model.

It’s true that most of the time, it’s best to stick with a tried-and-true brand. However, if you have a few dollars to experiment with, it may be worth taking a chance on a new company’s watch. If the brand builds a following, you’ll receive one of their first manufactured timepieces, accompanied by the original packaging.

An Unusual Look

Watches that are unusual are more likely to be appreciated. Consider watches with dial colours or intricate functions not offered by the manufacturer, or unique built-in features on certain models. For instance, in future years, a unique painted moon phase indicator might be quite valuable. Even a basic watch with an unusual design may be worth a lot if it comes from a renowned manufacturer. Display cases, moving bezels, and other bells and whistles can add to a watch’s resale value.

Many factors go into determining the value of a watch. Some of these include brand, rarity, materials used, age and condition. While some watches may be worth more than others due to one or two of these factors, there is no definitive answer as to how much any given watch is worth. The best way to find out the true value of a watch is to consult with an experienced jeweller or watchmaker.