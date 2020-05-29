Choosing the Right FX Trading Platform

There is a range of downloadable and online trading platforms available today, but how to choose the right one? While it does make sense to stick to solutions tested by time, you do not want to miss new interesting, advanced options, which offer greater functionality, more convenience, and better opportunities. In this article, we will go through the main things to pay your attention to when choosing a platform for Forex trading (FX).

Things to Consider When Choosing a Platform for FX Trading

Here is a list of things you should pay your attention to when comparing different downloadable and online trading platforms to choose the best one:

Stable performance. You want to get access to the market without worrying about poor performance. Being unable to open or close your positions at the right time is not only frustrating but may also result in significant losses;

A full range of features. It is crucial to be provided with appropriate features for fundamental and technical analyses right on the platform that you use;

Compatibility with your device’s OS. You do not want to lose a favorable situation in the market. This means that you should be provided with access to trading from any place at any time on your mobile device;

A user-friendly interface. You need to find everything you need in seconds, be able to quickly customize some features, and do necessary actions instantly;

Good customer support. If there is a problem, you do not want to wait for a reply from a customer support team for days.

Commonly Available vs Proprietary Trading Platforms

By commonly available platforms we mean those that can be offered by different Forex brokers. A good example of such a platform is MT4. Today, this platform is considered to be the industry standard.

Its main advantages include the following:

An intuitive UI;

A range of customizable features;

Access to various analyzing tools;

A set of protection options, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders.

All in all, it is a decent solution for those who wish to hit the Forex market.

On the other hand, you will enjoy greater benefits by utilizing a proprietary solution, such as the NAGA platform. It makes Forex investing a breeze even for a beginner. In addition to the standard range of features, you will also find the following:

An auto-copying feature;

Messenger;

Portfolios;

Leaderboard and more.

The NAGA platform available online as well as on Android and iOS-based devices is more than a trading platform but a comprehensive solution for trading and social interaction between traders. In particular, its auto-copying feature deserves special attention — you can copy the positions of the leading traders in a single click.

Bottom Line

It is extremely important to choose an appropriate platform to trade in FX. The best way to pick the most palatable solution is to test several products in a demo mode and decide which one matches your requirements the most. Our quick recommendation is to download MT4 and use the proprietary solution from NAGA to see the differences.