Canadian players That are Dominating in the NFL

With the NFL playoffs kicking off at the beginning of this month, it’s set to be an exciting season. With just 14 teams left competing for the grand prize of the Vince Lombardi trophy, there are some players shining bright, including a number of Canadian players this season.

So, with almost 30 Canadian players in the lineup up this year, which ones are worth watching? Below, we’ll take a look at this year’s top Canadian players in the NFL. For those fans that are looking to get in on the action from the get go, you can now do your research on the NFL odds for sports betting and place your bets to be in with a chance of winning the jackpot.

VPFO Kevin Abrams, New York Giants

Kevin Abrams is currently in his 24th season with the New York Giants. While he’s’ not a player, the football executive plays an essential role in the success of the giants, both on and off the pitch. Currently the senior vice president of football operations and strategy, Abrams has previously operated as a salary cap analyst and briefly as assistant general manager.

Some of Abram’s other contributions to the Giants include working as a college scout to identify the team’s newest potential talent. He was also responsible for compliance with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Data & Innovation, managed the salary cap and negotiated player contracts. As such, it’s clear that the Toronto born executive has been a key player in the success of the Giants.

DB Tevaughn Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tevaughn Campbell is a native of Scarborough, Ontario and signed with the Jaguars in October 2022. He previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders and has made quite a name for himself while playing for the Jaguars. During his time with his latest team, Campbell has made a total of three tackles which have led the team to success so far.

Having originally played college football for the Regina Rams from 2011-2014, Campbell has come a long way since his college days. He was originally drafted by the Calgary Stampeders for the CFL draft in 2015 where he first made a name for himself.

OC Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills

Dorsey was a two-time Heisman finalist in college and led an impressive career where he was best known for playing as quarterback with the Toronto Argonauts. The now 41 year old wrapped up his playing career back in 2010, yet he still plays a significant role in the world of the NFL.

As coach and offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, Dorsey has been approached by multiple teams regarding his offensive coordinator position, including the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, yet he has remained loyal to the Buffalo Bills where he has been promoted as passing game coordinator and now quarterback coach.

Dorsey has recently received national attention regarding the Bills last second loss to the Miami Dolphins. While his emotional response has received some negative attention from fans, players and analysts, he has still no doubt been a critical asset to the Buffalo Bills in recent years.

DB Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Coming from a family of football legends, Jevon Holland is the son of former defensive back John Robert Holland. Born in British Columbia, Holland is in his second NFL season and is already a household name as he has made a total of 96 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and two interceptions as a starter at safety.

The 22 year old played defensive back and wide receiver in high school in California, after moving from B.C as a child with his family. Holland committed to the University of Oregon to play college football where he has played 13 games, made 42 tackles and a team high five interceptions.

Rumor has it that he has recently been promoted to captain of an NFL playoff team and is a lead candidate for MVCP.

Overall, there are an impressive number of Canadians in the lineup for the NFL playoffs this season. Other Canadian players that show promise include Akiem Hicks, Kerry Joseph, Brett Maher and Tee Martin. As for how the playoffs turn out, we’re going to have to wait to find out and get making our predictions on the NFL odds in the meantime.