Can you get a mortgage if you are a limited company?

Some mortgage firms will not make the extra effort to comprehend your income if you are a self-employed director of a limited company. They may tell you that you won’t be able to get a loan, even if this isn’t usually the case. If you are wondering if you are a director of a limited company, does it count as self-employed? Yes, to put it precisely, most mortgage lenders consider you self-employed if you work as a director of a company you own or co-own and you can apply for Self Employed Mortgages.

As long as you can supply the necessary paperwork, you can still apply for a mortgage and are just as likely to be approved after a mortgage review. The procedure may be a little more elaborate.

What information do I need to apply for a mortgage?.

There are a few easy things you’ll need to be able to supply as a director of a limited company as part of your Company Director Mortgages application:

Your previous trading experience

Evidence of a consistent income

A strong credit score is important.

Deposit

With this data you can make the mortgage application process as simple and straightforward as possible.

For how long must I have been trading?

Some mortgage consultants suggest that in order to apply for a mortgage, you must have three years of financial records. This may have been true in the past, but it is no longer the case. There are now a plethora of specialty providers willing to approve applications with as little as twelve months of trading experience. These records can span two tax years as long as they provide a continuous 12-month picture of your company’s earnings. If you’ve recently gone self-employed and have little trading experience or accounts, you can still get a mortgage if you work with a specialised mortgage brokers London. They’ll be able to tell you what type of proof the lender will require to show your income.

How will I be able to show my income?

Evidence of fluctuating income is certain to sabotage your mortgage application. Most lenders would want to look at a broad average of your earnings, which might be advantageous or disadvantageous depending on your situation.

While each lender’s criteria may vary, you’ll normally need to present three sorts of documents as verification of your income

Accounts for one to three years, certified by an accountant

Copies of all of your business and personal bank statements

An SA302.

Retained profit is not considered part of your earnings by lenders. As a result, they prefer to use dividends as a metric of income rather than earnings.

What factors go into determining my credit score?

Your credit score is determined on your personal credit history, not your limited company. It takes into account a variety of financial indicators, including the number of open accounts you have, your overall debts, assets, and payback history.

The better your credit score, the easier it will be to get your mortgage application accepted – but that doesn’t mean a bad score would definitely get you turned down. There are several strategies to improve your credit score if it is poor.

What kind of deposit do I require?

According to general deposit recommendations, you’ll need 10-15% of the total house price to qualify for a mortgage. However, as a self-employed business owner, there are a few extra factors to consider:

Your credit score and history

How long has your limited company been in operation?

Any county court judgments (CCJs), late payments, skipped payments, bankruptcy, or repossessions on your credit history could raise red lights.

While having been in business for a longer period of time may not improve your chances of getting a mortgage, it may allow you to make a smaller deposit or get a better rate.

Is it possible for me to take out a loan based on my retained profits?

The difficulty with retained profit (as opposed to revenue transferred to employees via PAYE or to directors via dividends) is that most lenders won’t take into account the money you made yourself. Instead, they see it as a safety net to help your small business get through tough times.

If you want a lender to consider retained profits as part of your income when applying for a mortgage, you’ll need to go with a specialist lender rather than a mainstream one. Be aware that they will want to be certain of your finances before making a judgement, and they may want additional verification of your and your company’s income.