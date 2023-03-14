Business isn’t boring: injecting some fun into your trips

When you need to travel a lot for your business, you may find yourself often exhausted from having to drive, take public transport, or even spend time waiting for flights. While this may mean that you get paid, it doesn’t have to be something you find annoying. Should your business trips take you away from home for a few days, you might only have to work certain hours while away. This means that the rest of the time is yours. It could be fun to use this time exploring your destination, and making the most of the places your work sends you to.

Take a tour

Should you find yourself in a city with lots to do, you may not know where to start. While some business trips might take you abroad, others could see you travelling to London for a few days, particularly if some of your clients or shareholders reside in the city. During your time to yourself, you could opt to take a tour of Harry Potter world to really allow you to leave normal life behind and put some magic back into your day. This can also help to get you out of the office, or your hotel room, where you might have been tempted to do more work to pass the time.

Do your prep work

There are a number of ways that you can prepare for your upcoming business trip so that you can keep the work confined only to your working hours. Preparing for any meetings before you travel, or even on the plane, might also be helpful. Once you’re on your trip, you might want to stick to the hours set out in your contract. If compulsory overtime is included, this may mean that you need to work more. However, if your contract doesn’t mention overtime, or only states that it might be a possibility, you may be within your rights to decline it and keep those hours for yourself. This could be important if you feel drained from travelling.

Communicate with your colleagues

While some of your business trips might involve you travelling on your own, others might see some other members of the team going as well. When this is the case, you might want to think about spending some of your leisure time together. This could help you to feel less lonely, as well as stop bad habits from creeping in. Eating out with your colleague could make you feel happier, and prevent you from ordering room service or binging on snacks. Some activities might also be more fun as a group. Due to this, you might want to check who will be going on the next business trip, and start thinking of fun things to do outside of working hours.

Taking trips around the country, or even the world, might be part of your working contract. However, this doesn’t mean the time spent away from home needs to be boring. By getting your work out of the way as soon as possible, and thinking about fun activities to do, you may be able to have a working trip and mini break all in one.