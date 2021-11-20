Bridging Finance for Energy Efficient Home Improvements

Increasingly, bridging loans are being used by investors to perform all types of property improvements. Buy-to-let landlords in particular are finding short-term bridging finance a uniquely convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional High Street loans.

With the government’s having announced that all BTL properties will need to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of ‘C’ or above by 2025, more property refurbishment loans are being pumped into energy-efficient upgrades. On the whole, the UK is aiming for a sizeable 80% reduction in overall emissions by 2050.

Across the country, everyday households continue to be the primary cause of pollution and waste. Something BTL landlords are setting their sights on turning around, with eco-conscious upgrades and improvements which are commonly funded with affordable bridging finance.

But which types of energy-efficient upgrades in particular are proving popular among landlords in the UK?

All BTL landlords have their preferred approach, but each of the following has become a major BTL property improvement trend over the course of the past 12 months:

More Efficient Insulation. Landlords are increasingly seeking to keep their properties insulated from the cold in the first place, reducing the amount of energy needed to warm their interiors throughout the year. Larger Windows and Doors. Useful for boosting natural light and absorption and reducing the requirement for interior lights to be left on throughout the day. Draught Exclusion. Simply by ensuring the air-tightness of the seals and frames around windows and doors, it is possible to make a major difference to a home’s overall energy efficiency. Double or Triple Glazing. The latest advances in double and triple-glazed technology are being embraced by landlords in order to combat the approximate 30% of a home’s energy that escapes straight through windows. Solar Panels. Government incentives are proving popular among BTL landlords and homeowners alike, with grants and discounts available for the installation of high-efficiency solar panels. Upgraded Lighting. Most landlords have also made the switch from inefficient halogen bulbs and other types of lighting to cost-effective LEDs, which can massively reduce energy consumption and have a lifespan of several decades. Rainwater Harvesting. This can be a larger-scale exterior home improvement project, but can nonetheless significantly reduce water consumption. A system is set up to collect and store rainwater, which can subsequently be used for a variety of purposes. Heating Recovery Ventilation Systems. This is a specialist system that extracts warm and moist air from certain places around the home and uses it to heat fresh air as it is brought into the home. Areas which would utilise this most would be the kitchen and bathroom. Smart Boilers and Heating Systems. The integration of smart technology has become commonplace, which along with boosting energy efficiency also provides tenants with invaluable information about their usage habits. Appliance Upgrades. It is also possible to achieve a huge reduction in ongoing energy consumption by upgrading as many household appliances as possible to energy-efficient alternatives.

Such upgrades can be funded with a fast-access, short-term bridging loan, designed for prompt repayment after six to 18 months.

