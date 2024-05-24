Brand Storytelling Through Packaging Design

There are many reasons why getting your product’s packaging right is crucial. After all, it contributes quite significantly to a consumer’s first perception of both your brand and your products. A negative first impression means they’re unlikely to enquire further, whereas a positive one will incentivise a purchase.

However, in a crowded marketplace, perfecting your packaging can be difficult. After all, you need to ensure that your packaging not only stands out from the crowd but also tells your story. This will make it easier for potential customers to familiarise themselves with your brand, meaning they are more likely to think of you moving forward.

Why is Brand Storytelling Through Packaging Important?

Being able to convey your story to your customers will help your business grow from strength to strength. This is because sharing your story with your customers helps to establish a sense of trust and loyalty. It adds a “human touch” to any marketing endeavours, meaning customers feel better about spending money on your brand.

Furthermore, effective storytelling through product packaging also makes it easier to highlight your USP (Unique Selling Proposition) or to convey specific information relating to the products you have on offer. For example, you can use storytelling methodologies to create high-end product packaging, therefore presenting yourself as a high-end, luxurious brand.

How To Tell A Story Through Product Packaging.

In recent years, product packaging has switched from a mere necessity for distribution into a key component of your selling strategy. Finding a way to tell your story through your packaging and branded merchandise can, therefore, make it easier to sell your products.

There are many different ways in which you can achieve this goal.

Get to know your target audience. Getting to know your target audience is crucial when it comes to designing product packaging and merchandise that tells a story. This way, you can ensure that you are conveying the right message through your packaging in order to evoke the best possible response from consumers. In short, it makes it easier to ensure that you are telling your story to those who need/want to hear it! Before launching any new products, consider hosting a focus group with members of your target audience. This way, you can ensure that you are eliciting the right response from your audience and that the story is being conveyed effectively.

Before launching any new products, consider hosting a focus group with members of your target audience. This way, you can ensure that you are eliciting the right response from your audience and that the story is being conveyed effectively. Ensure that your logo features prominently. Ensuring that your logo is present on any branded merchandise is key, as it strengthens brand recognition among both potential and returning customers. If they have a positive experience with the products purchased, seeing your logo elsewhere will elicit a similarly positive response. Furthermore, studies have found that the more a customer sees your logo, the more familiar they become with your brand as a whole.

Ensuring that your logo is present on any branded merchandise is key, as it strengthens brand recognition among both potential and returning customers. If they have a positive experience with the products purchased, seeing your logo elsewhere will elicit a similarly positive response. Furthermore, studies have found that the more a customer sees your logo, the more familiar they become with your brand as a whole. Think carefully about the colour scheme. When designing your product packaging and merchandise, you should also think carefully about the colour scheme used. While you should aim to feature branded colours, be mindful of colour psychology and the emotional responses certain colours evoke. For example, pastel colours evoke a sense of peace and calm, meaning they'll work wonderfully in packaging for wellness-related products. Alternatively, neutral colour palettes tend to be associated with luxurious, high-end brands. Experiment with a range of different colour schemes until you find the right fit!

When designing your product packaging and merchandise, you should also think carefully about the colour scheme used. While you should aim to feature branded colours, be mindful of colour psychology and the emotional responses certain colours evoke. For example, pastel colours evoke a sense of peace and calm, meaning they'll work wonderfully in packaging for wellness-related products. Alternatively, neutral colour palettes tend to be associated with luxurious, high-end brands. Experiment with a range of different colour schemes until you find the right fit! Find ways to convey your brand's "personality." Finding ways to convey your brand's personality and overall message will also help when it comes to ensuring your story is reflected in your packaging. Again, there are many ways in which you can incorporate your personality into the packaging. For example, any text featured on your packaging and merchandise should be within a specific tone, whether that be fun and playful or a little more formal. You should also ensure that you choose the right typography and font in line with this so that you can ensure you remain consistent throughout your packaging.

Final Thoughts.

Whether you’re looking to stand out against your competitors or increase your sales, upgrading your product packaging is a great starting point. When doing so, be sure that you are working to tell your story throughout. This, in turn, will make it easier to convey a specific message to your customers, driving the kind of results you are craving.

As outlined above, there are many ways in which you can embed your story into your merchandise and packaging, such as by ensuring your logo is featured prominently and experimenting with different colour schemes