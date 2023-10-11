Boosting your car dealership conversion rates with call tracking

Boosting conversion rates in your car dealership is one of the most essential, yet often complex targets.

With so much involved in the process, you might wonder how it can be achieved most effectively…

The answer is simple – call tracking software.

By implementing software from an expert call tracking company, you can increase conversions in a variety of ways for your car dealership.

Monitor marketing performance

With call tracking, you can accurately monitor your marketing performance and uncover the true value of every activity, campaign, and channel when it comes to your conversions.

The software attributes each of your calls to their marketing source, including every touchpoint a customer visited before, during, and after they called.

This gives you a clear picture of your marketing performance and shows you exactly where conversions are being driven.

Once you can view the strongest and weakest areas of your marketing, you’ll have a more accurate idea of where and how to direct your attention and resources to boost conversions across each channel.

Reinvigorate your campaigns

Another way to boost your conversions with call tracking is to re-evaluate and enhance your campaigns.

The software’s detailed reports will reveal which of your campaigns are delivering the highest number of conversions for your dealership.

You can then review these activities to find out what elements are responsible for this success. For instance, this could be campaigns from a specific channel, like social media, or activities that include a certain style of content.

With this information, you can invest in new campaigns that also include these aspects, thus resulting in further increases in conversions across all your activities.

Manage your leads effectively

When trying to boost conversions, how you manage your leads is essential.

Many car dealerships can end up missing out on calls and purchases due to ineffective lead management.

For example, if a customer fills out a form on your website and leaves their phone number, research suggests that taking longer than five minutes to respond can lower lead qualification by 80%.

Therefore, it’s important to use call tracking to accurately track your customer interactions, so that if a form is filled out, for instance, you can promptly recognise this and respond.

This will have a significant impact on your buyers’ journeys and make them more likely to complete a purchase.

Understand buyer behaviours

Call tracking can give you a more thorough insight into your buyers’ behaviours, helping you know how to increase conversions more effectively.

The analytics from your software can show you the specific journeys of each customer, whilst also providing data on things like – demographics, customer preference, the device being used by website visitors, dealership visit history, and more.

This will give you a better understanding of what your buyers are looking for, allowing you to create more targeted campaigns to directly spark their engagement.

In consequence, your marketing will have a more positive impact on your buyers’ journeys and increase conversions.

If driving conversions is a key goal in your car dealership, then implementing call tracking software should be considered equally as important.

Whether you choose to breathe new life into your campaigns, gain more insight into buyer behaviours, or all of the above methods, call tracking can be a great aid in your dealership’s road to success.