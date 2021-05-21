Interesting Facts to Know About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a trending topic in the global financial industry these days. At the moment, it is as valuable as gold, which is a milestone that no other product or service has managed to achieve. That is the reason why thousands of people register to the network each day and are very keen on trading and making a profit with this cryptocurrency.

We wanted to join the topic and name a few interesting facts about Bitcoin that are worth knowing. They will bring up a casual and maybe a bit of a comedy perception about this cryptocurrency. Without any further ado, let’s check the details.

When Was it Created?

Bitcoin was created in 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto. Even though it was opposed by authorities in its inception years and used mostly on the black market, the acceptance rate of this cryptocurrency has increased significantly since then. Many of the world’s most reputable brands accept Bitcoin as a payment method.

Some of those brands include Microsoft, Overstock, Shopify, Expedia, AT&T, Starbucks, and most recently – Tesla. The automotive giant made a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin in February and announced that they will accept it as a payment method for their vehicles.

The First Official Transaction

As funny as it may sound, the first official transaction with Bitcoin was to purchase pizza at Papa John’s. On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz purchased the pizzas in Jacksonville, Florida for a total of 10,000 Bitcoins. These days, 10,000 Bitcoins are worth somewhere around $544,729,000, which marks the astonishing journey that Bitcoin had so far.

Trading Sites Help You Maximize Your Profits

Trading sites are the platforms where you can buy and sell Bitcoins. Up until recently, Bitcoin ATMs were the main marketplaces for trading with this cryptocurrency, but all of that has changed now. Trading sites have tons of advantages over Bitcoin ATMs.

One of the advantages that stands out is the automated systems that are able to analyze the market and use the data to determine Bitcoin’s future fluctuations. yuanpay group is a platform that utilizes this service and it is available to all registered traders. The AI system shares the results with traders who have the perfect tool to battle the volatility rate and maximize their profits.

The Creator’s Identity is Unknown

Earlier in this article, we mentioned that the creator of Bitcoin is Satoshi Nakamoto. But, what’s interesting about this person is that the name is just a pseudonym. To this day, no one knows what is the true identity of this individual. We are not familiar with the gender, nationality, nor the age. There have been many speculations over the years as to who might Satoshi be, but none of that has been officially confirmed.

It Will Rise As High as $100,000 By The End of 2021

2021 has proved to be mesmerizing and historical for Bitcoin. After it broke the 2017 record in value, many people thought that Bitcoin will experience the same fate as in 2017 and plunge in value. But that did not happen. Not only did it manage to maintain its sustainability, but it kept rising in value.

We mentioned earlier that the current value of Bitcoin fluctuates between $50,000 and $60,000. Recently, it managed to peak at $63,000. The best part about its constant rise is that experts believe that this is not the end.

They think that the best is yet to come and Bitcoin has the potential to go as high as $100,000 by the time 2021 ends. If that happens, it will mark the first time in history when Bitcoin reaches a six-figure number. The peak will most likely be in the last quarter of the year.