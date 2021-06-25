B2B Versus B2C eCommerce Platforms

The internet has drastically changed how business is done, with eCommerce rapidly replacing more traditional forms of commerce. The term ‘eCommerce’ has been around almost long as the internet itself, and if orange is the new black, then online is the new way of doing business.

When looking to purchase a B2B eCommerce platform for your business, it is essential to realise how different B2B and B2C customers are. Having a good grasp of those differences will allow you to understand why B2B and B2C eCommerce platforms are not interchangeable and why you should opt for a B2B-specific solution.

B2B vs B2C Customers – Similar, But Not The Same

Whether transactions are done through eCommerce or more ‘traditional’ methods, the key differences between B2B and B2C customers generally remain the same. However, understanding those differences is essential if you want to target either group in an eCommerce environment.

So, here are the key differences between B2B and B2C customers you need to be aware of:

B2C customers buy on impulse

The majority of B2C customers are generally spontaneous buyers when purchasing goods or services. Rather than spending significant amounts of time planning purchases, they rely on impulse. Granted, they might do a little shopping around if they are looking for a specific type of product, but good deals, the latest fashions or clever marketing easily sway them.

In contrast, B2B customers put time and effort into their purchases. They know what products they want and can see right through marketing smokescreens that capture B2C buyers. To them, a perfect balance between price, quality and delivery time is essential because costly productions delays may well ensue if they get that wrong.

B2B customers have internal bureaucracy

Subject to what funds they have at their disposal, B2C customers can buy pretty much anything they want at any time. They don’t need permission to shop, except perhaps from an immediate family member.

On the flipside, B2B customers must strictly follow internal procedures. Those are likely to require purchases to be approved by multiple layers of management before an order sees the light of day.

B2B customers are looking for a long-term relationship

We’ve already pointed out that being impulsive, B2C customers aren’t too worried about who they buy from. What is most important to them is to feel like they have received the best deal. Furthermore, compared to B2B customers, the amounts of money spent in individual B2C transactions are relatively small.

B2B customers are the polar opposite of B2C buyers. They want long-term relationships with both customers and suppliers. Their transactions can be substantial, and they may depend heavily on reliable delivery schedules. Therefore, they only want to get into bed with trustworthy businesses. Besides, long-term relationships with other companies can also bring them numerous benefits like bulk or repeat discounts, flexible delivery options and credit facilities.

Payments – it’s not always what’s up front that counts

In most developed countries, B2C customers much prefer prices and discounts to be displayed upfront. Haggling is no longer in their culture, and they are generally content so long as they believe they’re getting the best possible deal. When shopping online, B2C customers usually pay electronically at the time of purchase. Even when borrowing money for larger purchases like cars or white goods, credit can be arranged online.

B2B customers, on the other hand, typically negotiate. As they seek long-term relationships with vendors, they expect bespoke and favourable payment terms, credit facilities and prices in return for repeat business.

Speed and timing of deliveries

Timing of deliveries for B2B customers is often crucial. For example, components needed to make their products must be delivered according to a specific schedule so that production is not interrupted. However, even early deliveries can pose problems with lack of available storage space, expiration dates of perishable items, cash flow, etc.

B2C customers are far more flexible. They like to have their goods delivered as soon as possible, although short delays are not the end of the world. The only exception here is where special occasions are involved, in which case they may want delivery on a specific date.

Are B2C and B2B eCommerce Platforms Interchangeable?

In a nutshell, no!

We have covered the fundamental differences between B2B and B2C customers above, and you no doubt have already realised that sadly no ‘one size fits all’ eCommerce solution exists. A B2C eCommerce platform is unlikely to offer the correct functionality needed by a B2B eCommerce business and vice versa.

Thanks to the massive upsurge in online shopping, B2C eCommerce platforms have evolved significantly in recent years. However, they have developed to service the needs of B2C customers as opposed to B2B, who are quite different with more complex demands.

When considering a platform for your B2B eCommerce business, you should look out for the following features:

A central administration panel that allows you to manage all of your eCommerce businesses, websites and stores efficiently from one central location is essential. Facilities that give both existing and potential customers easy access to marketing information relevant to them, such as product catalogues, brochures, price lists, contact information, order management, etc. An ability to efficiently manage multiple complex corporate accounts, business relationships and structures. It is vital to remember that these could differ significantly between each customer. Integrated content management functions for distributing your marketing content to various audiences (e.g. social media channels, email campaigns, newsletters, etc.) Personalisation capability for specific customers or groups of customers. For instance, you may need to provide individualised brochures, price lists, offers, discounts, etc., to different customers. An ability for both you and your customers to easily instigate and manage orders. This includes automatic generation of things like RFQs, order forms, status reports, invoices and receipts, etc., using processes that are as simple as possible. Customisation options allowing you to modify the platform to your specific needs. You should also be able to personalise the front (customer-facing) end of the platform to their individual needs. The platform should be easy to scale with your business – you want to avoid the expense and hassle of switching to an entirely new platform when your business grows.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive, but it provides the fundamentals you should look for in a B2B eCommerce platform. We do not recommend you opt for a B2C platform – they might be cheaper, but they won’t have many of the essential features needed for B2B eCommerce.

To Conclude

B2B customers differ significantly from B2C customers on so many levels. It is thus essential that you always keep who your customer is firmly in mind. In doing so, you should have no problems focussing on how you can cater for their needs in an eCommerce environment. That will benefit you greatly when deciding on the best eCommerce platform for your B2B business.

Choosing the right platform will future-proof and streamline your online business, ensuring you remain competitive in this constantly evolving digital world.