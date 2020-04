Campbell & CO have been contacted by a number of Air BNB operators for assistance with letting off their properties, as the short term lettings market has collapsed due to the Covid-19 virus.

The good news is that we are still letting properties and have implemented work around processes to allow prospective tenant to view, complete tenant referencing, lease signings and move in.

So Don’t Worry, contact Campbell & Co if you need your property to generate a repeating income.

