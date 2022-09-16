A Reputed Resort in Maldives is Accepting Payments in Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) has garnered an enviable reputation over the years. Its progress is on display at bitcoins-evolution.com . Any investor may compare its growth since its launch, with the growth of digital currencies. It should suffice to prove why so many commercial establishments are keen to accept payments in Bitcoin. One such recent company, is a famous resort in the Maldives.

Soneva has an Enviable Reputation

The luxury hospitality industry deems Soneva to be a leader in this field. It has magnificent resorts in the Maldives, and Thailand. These properties, include Soneva Aqua, Soneva Fushi, and Soneva Jani. All three resorts are based in the Maldives. Thailand is home to Soneva Kiri.

The luxury resorts have already gained the reputation of being unique in every respect. There are several reasons for this. However, two of them are extremely important.

One of them is the display of organically-grown gardens. Soneva resorts grow their own vegetables, fruits, and herbs. Therefore, their restaurants always serve meals containing deliciously fresh ingredients. This concern for the environment, helps Soneva to reduce its dependability on imported produce, too. The produce, whether artificially-, or naturally-grown, must travel long distances.

Another vital point in Soneva’s favor, is sustainability. It sources only sustainable materials. It also promotes and encourages waste-to-wealth practices. Towards this end, all the resorts work with their respective local communities. Therefore, they are 100% carbon neutral. In fact, Soneva is a pioneer in this arena.

Soneva is Ready to Accept Digital Payments

The already-popular Soneva is expected to go up in public estimation, even more. It is because Soneva has expressed a willingness to accept payments in the form of cryptocurrencies. These digital currencies are Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH). Thus, customers visiting the resort’s properties at Maldives and Thailand, are benefitted.

Visitors from across the globe, are welcome to take advantage of a safe and secure payment system. The system has been streamlined to make payment processing easy. It has also been designed to offer convenience of payment, at the highest level.

TripleA is responsible for offering solutions regarding digital currency payments. It has entered a partnership with Soneva. Similarly, Pomelo Pay has also joined the team. It is a payment platform service. The idea is for Soneva to enhance its payment alternatives. This way, it enables greater access to luxury travel.

Finally, there is the support of the reservations team serving Soneva. It is accessible from anywhere and everywhere. People, wishing to visit the resort, may book accommodations easily. They may pay for them via secure payment methods.

Offering More Payment Options to Visitors

Bruce Bromley occupies two positions at Soneva. One is chief financial officer (CFO). The other is deputy chief executive officer. He is happy to note that Soneva has always taken up a pioneering role in the hospitality business. The latest strategy to keep international visitors satisfied, is to allow online payments. They may pay via cryptocurrencies, from the comforts of their homes.

TripleA’s assistance permits transactions to go through, without any risk. Then again, there is instant confirmation of a transaction. Real-time conversions can easily take place. There are no chargebacks.

True, payments through BTC and ETH, come under the category of non-refundable payments. However, Soneva has a payment and cancellation policy in place. The policy permits reimbursement of cancellation fees.

Global Cryptocurrency Marketplace is Growing Tremendously

It helps that people across the world, are becoming aware of the usefulness of digital currencies. In turn, consumer businesses and brands are coming forward to adopt them, too. The interest is enhanced in the hotel and resort industry.

Soneva is obviously keen to keep up with the ongoing trends. Furthermore, it wishes to be part of the crypto future too. In fact, the marketplace for digital currencies is expected to touch around $5 billion, by 2030. This conclusion is in alignment with a recent survey by Allied Market Research. It is because tourists are keener than people in other professions, to use them for payments. These tourists could be local, or from overseas.

The initiator of the hospitality industry accepting cryptocurrencies as payments, were the boutiques owned by The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts. This group of Hotels & Resorts has its headquarters in Hong Kong.