A Gift Business Guide to Marketing Around Special Occasions

If you’re running a gift business, getting your marketing right around special occasions in the calendar couldn’t be more important. Events like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Christmas are vital times of the year for most businesses, but doubly so for those that focus on gift giving as their primary function. Get your marketing campaigns wrong around these key dates and you could damage your profits for the entire year.

With this in mind, gifting businesses in particular have to make absolutely sure that they make the most of annual special occasions by maximising their marketing potential.

Creating content

The first thing one needs to do to highlight special occasions and dates throughout the year that are relevant to a gift business is to create content around the occasion itself. For example, around Valentine’s Day, a blog post such as “How To Celebrate Your First Valentine’s Day Together” or “7 Lovely Valentine’s Gift Wrapping Ideas She’ll Love” could reach a broad spectrum of potential customers who will read the content and be inspired. The content should be genuinely useful, and of course, it may lead to some to purchasing your particular gifts.

Guest posts and gift guides

Not only does it make sense to create content for your own company blog, but it also makes sense to extend your reach beyond your own domain. More genuinely valuable information on gifting could be useful to readers of other sites, which could draw attention to your site or even to a specific product you that was mentioned on another site’s gift guide. This is great for boosting your brand recognition, but can also help drive direct and indirect traffic to your site by touching a previously untapped market.

Highlighting Key Products

To take advantage of key dates throughout the year, it makes sense to have a specific area of your website dedicated to shoppers who are looking for the perfect gift for that occasion. Around the festive period, for example, you can set up a separate page for “ideal Christmas gifts”, showcasing some of the most suitable gift products in your range. For example, for Valentine’s Day, we may highlight our gold dipped rose as a beautiful and meaningful gift to show a much-loved partner how much they’re appreciated.

Harness Social Media

Social media is one of the most exciting developments over the past couple of decades for anyone running a marketing campaign. Harnessing the power of these platforms allows businesses to reach a huge audience and to expand their list of followers on a daily basis. While posting on a regular basis is important for the success of any marketing campaign, it’s especially important to tap into this valuable resource around key calendar dates.

For the few weeks before major shopping events, you can really focus on drumming up a conversation with your prospective customers and getting your brand name recognised far and wide. Significant occasions throughout the year are also great times to run competitions and to use the power of Facebook Ads to showcase some of your most suitable gift products.

Use The Power of Video

Recent evidence has shown that video has the power to reach prospective customers far more effectively than any other medium. While you use video as a useful marketing tool at any time of the year, it’s especially effective around key shopping dates. Consumers love visual media, and are more likely to click through to your site if you give them an engaging video to watch that helps them interact with your brand and see its personality to the full.