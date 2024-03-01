A Closer Look at AML for Crypto

Cryptocurrencies have fundamentally transformed the concept of money and the mechanisms of transactions. Their decentralized nature and low-cost transactions have drawn users globally. As a result, many companies are venturing into the crypto sector, recognizing its potential to redefine commerce and financial services for the digital age.

However, despite their innovative potential, cryptocurrencies are also actively used in criminal activities. For instance, their anonymity and borderless nature make them appealing for money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities. Cybercriminals exploit these features to transfer large sums of money undetected by traditional banking systems.

Regulatory bodies worldwide face the challenge of balancing the promotion of technological advancements with the need to protect consumers and maintain financial stability. In response to these challenges, crypto AML compliance has become a cornerstone in the crypto industry.

What is AML, and how does it help protect crypto businesses from financial crimes? Find the answers in this article.

Crypto AML and Its Regulatory Authorities

Crypto AML (anti-money laundering) is the framework of laws, standards, and practices designed to detect and prevent the efforts of criminals to obscure the origins of their funds through cryptocurrency transactions.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the regulatory body that sets global AML standards. FATF started to publish the laws for virtual asset services providers (VASPs) in 2014, and dozens of other regulators worldwide have codified the FATF’s recommendations.

The FATF rules claim that all VASPs (crypto exchanges, crypto issuers, and some DeFi protocols) must employ cryptocurrency AML checks. It includes:

Know-your-customer (KYC) procedures:

Transaction monitoring (e.g., Bitcoin AML check)

Reporting suspicious activity

Risk assessment

Record keeping

Sanctions screening

and other steps to identify and stop any suspicious activity with crypto wallets.

What is AML Crypto Travel Rule?

The crypto AML Travel Rule is a regulation that helps stop money laundering through crypto transactions. It requires companies that deal with cryptocurrencies to share information about who is sending and receiving money when the amount exceeds a specific limit. In the United States, this limit is $3,000. But in Europe, any amount of money transferred needs this information, no matter how small. That means that for every transaction in Europe, companies need to know and record who is sending and getting the money to help keep things safe and transparent.

AML compliance is crucial for the growth and sustainability of the crypto industry. With Bitcoin being the most popular crypto asset, it is essential to have an AML Bitcoin check in place to protect consumers and maintain financial stability. By implementing AML standards, crypto businesses and exchanges can build trust and confidence among their users.