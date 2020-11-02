9 Great Pieces of Software to Streamline Your Copywriting Process

Great copy is both an art and a science. That’s what makes it so challenging. It should be authentic, engaging and genuinely enjoyable to read. However, it also needs to be backed up by the right keywords, current research, well-placed links, strong brand identity and more. That’s a lot to ask from a job that barely existed a decade ago.

Copywriting is also a constantly evolving industry. There are always new things to learn, new techniques to implement and new approaches to try. Anyone with experience in copywriting will tell you that the job is much more complex than it initially seems.

Luckily, necessity is the mother of invention. The complexity of copywriting has prompted a great deal of innovation and new technology. Tons of different tools and softwares are constantly popping up to help streamline the copywriting process. Now, copywriters are faced with the task of determining which tools really make their lives easier.

Whether you work as a freelance copywriter or are part of a bigger team, this post is for you. We’ve put together a list of 10 great tools that truly help copywriters in all the different tasks that make up their work. As you read, make sure to take note of any applications that you might be interested in adding to your internal knowledge base.

We guarantee that at least one of these digital tools will make your work as a copywriter easier and more efficient.

1) Google Docs: Write and Share Your Work

Google Docs is considered to be of the old faithful tools of the copywriting industry. It provides document storage, saves changes automatically and enables easy document-sharing, editing and collaboration.

Google Docs provides users with a couple of key benefits. First of all, it’s free and secure. This is a serious advantage because many newer, more specialized online tools charge at least a small fee. Second, everyone knows how to use it. At this point, it’s unlikely to encounter someone in a professional space (especially someone who works in any capacity related to copywriting) that hasn’t used Google Docs at some point in their career. This general familiarity adds convenience and removes some of the back and forth associated with explaining how to use programs to new employees and clients.

2) GatherContent: Perfect for Content Collaboration

GatherContent is an example of a digital tool that has sprung up in competition with Google Docs. It was founded in 2012 and was designed specifically with remote teams collaborating on content in mind.

Due to this, it has many features that cater specifically to the copywriting and content marketing industries. For example, it allows for specific version tracking and labeling, file attachments, an array of integrations, planning functionalities and both internal and external collaboration. It also fosters internal interactive marketing strategies by allowing for more personalized team communication.

You might have already guessed it, but GatherContent doesn’t come cheap. They offer a month-long free trial, but after that their monthly plans start at $99.

If your copywriting team is growing and wants to use a more specialized tool, GatherContent might be the solution for you.

3) Evernote: Step Up Your Note-Taking Game

The copywriting process often involves doing a considerable amount of research. If you take a lot of notes, using a tool like Evernote will make your workflow easier, more organized and more efficient.

Evernote is currently one of the most popular note-taking tools. It has a wide array of features: document storage and digitization, a web clipper tool, advanced search and organization capabilities, the ability to sync across multiple devices, offline access, various templates, countless integrations and more.

If your day-to-day involves a lot of note taking, you will absolutely benefit from a software like Evernote. They even have a free plan, with reasonable paid plans starting from $10/month.

4) Freedom.to: Stay On Task

One of the hardest parts of copywriting is staying on task. Copywriters often spend the majority of their work day on the computer, so it’s all too easy to get off track with countless distractions at your fingertips. Enter digital tools like Freedom.to.

Freedom.to is a working aid and website blocker that allows you to limit distractions in a customized way. You can choose to block specific websites and apps, or block the internet altogether. You can even sync your blocks across multiple devices and schedule blocked periods in advance.

5) Clearscope: SEO Optimize Your Writing

The important relationship between search engine optimization (SEO) and copywriting can’t be underestimated. Although in most cases copywriters work alongside SEO experts when it comes to optimizing search results, software now exists to help copywriters do so by themselves.

Clearscope is one of the more expensive SEO tools on the market, but it’s also one of the most effective. By comparing your copy to the competition, it tells you exactly what you have to do to get your content to the top of the search engine results pages (SERPs). This is incredibly useful when it comes to both writing and revising content.

It’s not an entry-level program, but it’s truly the cream of the crop.

6) KWFinder: Determine Top Keywords

KWFinder is a great solution if you’re a copywriter looking for a more accessible tool to help with writing for SEO optimization.

This software is incredibly effective at determining the best keywords to use in your copywriting. It also shows keyword difficulty, rankings and importance according to location, competitor keywords, projected keyword profitability and search metrics.

KWFinder comes at a much lower price point than many other SEO tools on the market and provides all the functions required by most copywriters.

7) Copyleaks: Detect Plagiarism

No copywriter worth their salt would copy work intentionally, but it can easily happen by accident. Even in small amounts, this should be avoided at all costs because duplicate content is detrimental to search results.

Fortunately, tools like Copyleaks can help you avoid flushing all your hard SEO work down the drain! Copyleaks uses AI-based algorithms to detect duplicate and paraphrased content in over 100 languages.

As an added bonus, you can also use it to make sure your own work isn’t being plagiarized!

8) Unsplash: Source Free Images

Copywriters largely focus on the power of the written word, but we can’t overlook the importance of vivid imagery.

Nowadays, many clients ask copywriters to source high-quality images to accompany their work. Here’s the catch… they don’t want to pay for them. Sourcing captivating, royalty-free images is challenging but certainly not impossible with tools like Unsplash.

It requires a bit of searching, but Unsplash has tons of high-resolution images that can be used for free. Can’t find any images there? Try Pixabay or Burst.

As you can see, we weren’t exaggerating about the technology and innovation that’s been prompted by the growth of the copywriting industry. The above is only a short list of popular tools on the market today that can help streamline your copywriting processes, but we truly believe that they’re some of the best.

Even the most efficient processes can always be improved upon, so be sure to try a couple of the tools that resonated with you. Adding any element into your daily workflow will require a bit of internal usability testing, so take advantage of the any free trial options and see how the various tools work for you.

Happy writing!