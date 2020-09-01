8 Tips for Expanding Your Business Overseas

The majority of business owners in the US dream about expanding their businesses overseas. There are a number of huge benefits to entering international markets including:

The ability to compete for new sales.

An increase in revenue.

An increase in the number of investment possibilities.

A reduction in costs.

Improved profit margins – distributing your products (or services) across a number of countries can increase your customer base.

Diversifying the business – you will be able to connect with suppliers working in international markets. This will give you access to materials and resources that were unavailable before.

The ability to recruit highly-skilled employees – Research has shown that international brands that have a good reputation are likely to attract talented individuals to their company. Businesses should consider hiring employees who speak different languages and understand different cultures as this can help them to improve their connections and build a wider customer base.

Whatever your business goals may be, expanding your business abroad can provide you with major growth opportunities while also boosting the international economy. What more could you want?

While there are a number of benefits of expanding your business overseas, the process is often more difficult than it sounds. So, to help you out, we’ve come up with a list of some of our top tips towards successful international expansion:

1. Choose the Right Time to Expand

The first thing any business owner needs to work out is whether they’re ready for the move into the international market. Startups and entrepreneurs need to make sure that they’ve spent enough time building up a strong customer base in their domestic operations before they try and expand into the international market. In order for a business to be successful in the international market, a business needs to be financially stable and have a steadily increasing cash flow. So, choosing the right time to expand is key to your expansion being a success.

2. Do Some Research into the Economy

One of the most important things that business owners forget to look into when expanding overseas is how global currency markets work. Businesses need to understand that the value of currencies can change rapidly, according to global events. Any business that has an overseas presence will need to be aware of how currency exchange rates can affect their profits.

Businesses should look at recent historical data and future forecasts for the economy that they are going to expand into. They will also need to spend time immersing themselves in the financial media of the country so that they can get a better understanding of fluctuations in the market.

3. Nail Your Niche

Businesses who are ready to expand will need to do some research in order to increase their chances of success. This will help them to have a better understanding of the competition, the current demand for their products or services, and the current economic climate.

Knowing your niche is extremely important. After all, there’s no point in expanding a company in an area where the market is already oversaturated. Instead, businesses need to do some research into the local markets in order to find an area that has high demand for your product or service but low supply.

4. Know the Cost of Expanding

Before expanding your business overseas, you will need to make sure that your business can financially support the venture. Business owners will need to work out how much it will cost to expand. This could include costs for:

Setting up in the new location

Employees

Government taxes

Importing and exporting materials – these can be extremely high, so you will need to factor this in

Currency exchange rates

5. Work Out How You’re Going to Enter the Market

Once you have an idea of the costs involved in expanding your business, you can start looking into how your business will enter the international market. You should start by looking at the systems you already have in place in your current business to see if they can be adapted for the international market. Some systems will need to be changed completely, while others may only need tweaking.

Businesses will also need to look at their current employee base. They will need to check to see if they have any employees that have had a similar experience of taking business abroad in the past. If none of your employees have had experience in this area, then it might be a good idea to hire a local expert to help you to understand the local culture and work practices. They should also be able to help assist you with the transition into a different market.

Businesses who are worried about expanding overseas should consider forming an alliance or partnership with another already established business. Teaming up with a business that already has a great reputation will help your business to succeed.

6. Overcome Cultural and Linguistic Barriers

Before expanding your business, you will need to consider any cultural or linguistic barriers. On the simplest level, you may struggle to conduct business in a country where you can’t speak the local language.

The success of your business will also depend on your ability to navigate the local business etiquette and cultural norms, e.g. you may struggle to find a business partner in China if you accept a business card from them with both of your hands outstretched. So, it’s always a good idea to have a complete understanding of local cultural norms before expanding your business abroad.

7. Get Professional Assistance from a PEO

Many international business owners around the world found that one of the hardest parts of expanding their business overseas was being able to find and hire reliable, hard-working and trustworthy individuals. Not only that, but they also found that the paperwork they were expected to complete was confusing and time consuming.

In order to overcome this problem, many companies chose to hire a PEO (Professional Employment Agency). What is a PEO company? A PEO company provides employee management services and administrative assistance to businesses. In simple terms, they act as the employer on behalf of a client. For example, New Horizons Global Partners are a PEO company that takes care of all of the time-consuming administrative tasks associated with employment. They deal with things like employee benefits, payroll and essential taxes. If you want to save time and money by hiring a PEO company, then you can find out more here.

8. Consider Training

Enrolling in a training program such as a foreign trade course or an export course can be a brilliant way to gain extra global expertise.

If your business is successful in the U.S. then there’s a good chance that it’ll be successful in other parts of the world too. For many businesses, overseas expansion is the only way to continue growing as many of them have already maxed out their prospects in the domestic market. While for other companies, expanding abroad is an opportunity to try something new and it’s a way to attract new customers.

Whatever your motivation may be, it’s important to be aware that overseas expansion is challenging no matter how large your business may be. But, by following some of our top-tips above, you’ll soon be on your way to making it in the international market.