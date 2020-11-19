8 most profitable home improvement businesses

Home improvement businesses are very profitable. As an aspect of the real estate industry, it is a great way to earn a living, as home improvement services are always in high demand. It is immaterial whether the housing market is on a positive trend or not, there is always a chance for income generation in the home improvement industry. Homeowners invest their monetary resources to upgrade their house to their taste or preferences.

Home improvement also revolves around boosting property value in preparation of the peak house demand season, with the aim of making apartments appealing and desired by buyers. This is done by both the new and old homeowners.

‘Home improvement’ is an umbrella term that encompasses a lot of businesses. If you aim to become a home improvement owner, the first step is to picking a profitable home improvement niche you can succeed in.

This article will guide you in making the right decision, as we will explore the most lucrative home improvement business.

Wallpaper installation and fixing business

Wallpaper installation and fixing business is all about decorating the home. A lot of homes today use wallpaper because they are affordable and aesthetically appealing. The business needs a lot of grit and creativity for success.

It is a simple way of making money as all you will need to do is install wallpapers, and though most times, homeowners will seek your counsel for the most appropriate wallpapers for their house. Wallpapers can incredibly improve the appearance of a house, especially the 3D format.

The business is lucrative, in high demand, easy and a low-cost entry into the business of home improvement. It doesn’t even require high-level of training or sophistication.

Furniture Polishing and Spraying

Furniture polishing is another type of lucrative and flourishing home improvement business. If you are interested in earning a considerable amount of cash, then this business is worth starting. This business has a huge clientele or customer base.

Furniture looks more beautiful when polished. Furniture like chairs, cabins, wardrobe, tables and shelves are found in every home, and may need polishing.

Polishing and spraying furniture is a way of refurbishing and caring for furniture in a bid to prevent wastage. In order to thrive in this business, you need a basic understanding of carpentry, which will enable you to repair wooden furniture. Spraying will also mean removing old finishing and applying a new coat or staining the wood afresh.

As furniture polishing entrepreneur you might be required to go to a client’s location or items can be brought to your location.

Deck building business

The demand for decking is at an all-time high, and business analysts have predicted that 7 billion dollars worth of deck materials will be bought in the coming years. This shows the lucrativeness of the deck building business. Homeowners are usually upgrading or renewing their outdoor decking.

Deck building business revolves around constructing decks and patios for homes. There are lots of decking materials today like: pressure-treated decking, redwood decking, vinyl decking, wood decking and composite decking boards.

Home Remodelling business

Home remodelling business revolves around renovating or improving the design of an existing home in order to improve its appearance. It is very profitable, especially in areas with ancient buildings. People, who live in antique homes or homes with vintage structures and design, always request the service of a home remodeler to modernise their building.

Home remodelers focus on residential apartments. They also offer services to residential buildings destroyed by fires or disasters. As a home remodeler, you might be asked to focus on parts of the house, for instance, the kitchen. Today, a real estate lingo ‘green remodelling’ is on the rise, as more home residents are transforming their homes into eco-friendly, energy efficient and sustainable buildings.

To thrive as a home remodelling entrepreneur, you need hands-on competency to work on a given task, although you may employ some personnel to assist or do the job for you. You also have to understand how the job is done, so as to meet your customer’s expectation.

Lawn care business

Lawn care service business is another profitable home improvement related-business you can engage in. It is exceedingly easy to set up and manage, when compared to other businesses. What is needed is the essential tools and machineries like lawn mower, wheelbarrow, shovel, amongst others. This business has enough potential for hard working and determined individuals to make money in.

The business requires some skills like good organisational quality, customer service, trustworthiness, communication capabilities and team work. You will also have to maintain your machineries and equipment, understand how to track your expenses and financial literacy.