8 Effective Storage Hacks for Brighton University Students

Undoubtedly, student life is the best time of everyone’s life. Most often, people think students don’t have any big responsibilities so they are living a tension-free or carefree life. However, if truth be told, it’s not like that. Student life is full of new experiences and challenges that demand focus and wise decisions. And especially if you are a University student, you should need to focus on your future or career goals.

Well, to make things work or make wise decisions, it is essential to living in a clutter-free environment. For instance, if you are a student at Brighton University, which is one of the most popular universities worldwide, you just need to know how to stay organized. We can’t deny the popularity of Brighton University as it is listed in the top 100 universities worldwide and top 10 in the United Kingdom. No matter in which university you are studying, there are a lot of things that you need to do. Whether it’s completing your assignment or preparing for the upcoming semester exams, all it requires time and clear focus. We know that it’s not easy to keep your room clutter-free with such a busy life schedule. And especially if you live in a short space or tiny area, then probably you may need to clear a lot of stuff or mess.

Remember, having a clean and organized space is essential for mental health and is considered a welcome refresher. Of course, after a tiring and busy day at college or university, all you need a clean space that makes you feel happy, an instant refreshment, and of course, a great motivation for the next day.

If you don’t know how to create your room clutter-free or free up some space, then we have listed some effective student storage hacks that will definitely keep your student life clean and organized.

So, here you go:

1-A mini shelf keeps your study desk uncluttered

It is a fact that a study desk is the most important part of student life. There are a lot of assignments, lecture notes, and stationery items that keep your desk cluttered. So, what you need to do to get rid of clutter? Of course, you can store all your important paperwork in London self storage unit. Well, this can be a sure-fire idea, but if you need quick access to things, then probably it will not works. So, buying a mini shelf or desktop organizer shelf can be a worthwhile choice. It keeps your paperwork, stationery, housing books, and all-important stuff well-ordered and organized.

2- A jam jar and cutlery tray keeps your stationery organized

Well, it can be so irritating and annoying to see scattered stationery during a study session. Remember, a cluttered environment can distract your focus and attention. If you want to stay focus and alert during your study sessions, then keep your stationary together in a jam jar. It may sound crazy, but no doubt it is for sure a cheap student storage hack, and students would love to use it. You can also try a cutlery tray to place your stationery in an organized way.

3- Hang important notes or stationary off the wall

Sometimes your study desk is not just enough for your important documents or notebooks. You may need your most-used items within easy reach. For this, using shelves can help you add some extra space for all those important stuff. In addition, you can also make use of pins, sticking metal clips, or corkboard to the wall to free up your room and keep your essentials items within your reach. Even you can use a caddy that you can easily stick on the wall to keep your phone, books, diaries, or gadgets organized. Well, it can be a quick and easy self-storage idea.

4- Store your unused books or blankets in self-storage units

If you fond of reading novels or storybooks, then you may have several books lying on the desk. To create some extra space and keep your novels in a safe place, using Storage Brighton can absolutely an excellent storage hack. Yes, you can invest in small or large storage units depending upon your requirement at incredibly low prices.

Moreover, during summers, you may need storage space for your jackets, hoodies, blankets, or winter items. Although buying a suitcase can be a great idea, you can also use self-storage units to avoid any damage. Yes, self-storage units keep your seasonal clothes and unused items protected from insects or fading.

5- Make use of clip binders and toilet roll tubes for wires or cables

Apart from studying books and stationery items, it is essential to store the wires of the gadgets in an organized way. Yes, because messy wires look ugly and create a mess. However, using clip binders and toilet role tubes can keep your wires or cables untangled, tidy, and of course, minimally damaged. So, next time you think to discard toilet role tubes, remember the cables of your gadgets. Just keep it as it can be used as an effective student storage hack.

6- Cascading hanger strategy to create extra storage space

Well, for sure, keeping your closet clean and organized should be a mandatory task. Students need to take time from their busy university schedule to create extra storage space in a closet. One quick and easy storage hack that you shouldn’t miss is making use of the cascading hanger strategy. It’s all about hanging more clothing items with hanger connectors. Yes, this hanger strategy helps you hang many clothes, even into a small cupboard.

7. Make use of the shoe rack on your door

If you love wearing shoes and want to try a different pair of shoes every day, then probably having a shoe organizer is not enough for you. Keeping a floor rack can be a great idea but to store the maximum number of shoes in a small area, you just need to know another storage trick.

You can hang a metal shoe rack at the back of the door to free up floor space. Yes, this can be an easy and convenient way of storing a lot of pairs of shoes. So, next time you buy a pair of new shoes, you don’t need to worry about a little space. Try this effective student storage hack, as this will surely work for you.

8- Make your bed

Last but not least, make your bed to keep your room looks clean or tidy. Believe it or not, having a habit of making your bed will keep you happy and enhance your self-esteem.

Well, there are a lot more ideas, but we have shared some of the best student storage hacks that give your room a lively, refreshing, and beautiful look. Hopefully, all those effective ideas will make your student life more comfortable and better than ever.