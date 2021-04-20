8 Early Signs of Depression & How to Beat Them

Mental health is a crucial factor in human well-being. A lot of symptoms of such illnesses as depression can go overlooked for quite some time, especially among students. The tricky part of depression is that it changes the way a person thinks and perceives the world. That’s why it can go for a long time untreated. If you think that you might be depressed, it is essential to know the early signs and how to beat them.

Symptoms of Depression

Depression is a serious illness that should not be taken lightly. Of course, it differs in the type and severity. And the signs are not the same for everyone. If the symptoms last for more than 2 weeks, it might be it.

The first thing a student will notice is the lack of energy and motivation to study. For example, if you used to enjoy written assignments but now you cannot do a poem analysis essay on your own, it might be a sign. If you feel like you have absolutely no energy, it is hard to concentrate and the task seems unbearable. Other symptoms of early depression include:

Hopelessness and helplessness. One might think something in lines “everything is terrible, the world is cruel and evil, I’m worthless, and nothing can ever get better. No one can help me, it is a lost cause.”

Lack of energy. One is tired all the time, even in the morning. There is no energy to do anything, even simple things like cleaning feel unbearable, not to mention studies.

Loss of interest in what used to be enjoyable. It might feel like apathy – nothing makes you happy anymore. You do not enjoy your favorite lecture, casual analysis essay writing, and not even your hobbies, social activities, and sex.

Changes in sleep patterns. Some might experience insomnia; others sleep much more than before. Sleep doesn't seem to give much of a rest.

Weight changes. Another sign is significant weight gain or loss.

Problems with concentration. It is much harder to focus, make decisions, and even read a book.

Constant feelings of irritation and anger. More agitated reactions to other people’s behavior. Everyone seems annoying.

Different types of physical pain, like a headache that happens much more often now.

For people experiencing depression, it is hard to do even everyday things, like going for groceries. Nothing seems enjoyable or fun, they might be apathetic about everything. And it is also difficult to do anything while being constantly tired, sad, and unfocused. People suffering from this illness tend to isolate themselves, they want to be left alone and lose interest and empathy to others.

But it is important to remember that it is an illness and it is treatable. You are not your depression and it is possible to get better. The earlier one gets help, the easier the treatment process will be.

What Can You Do

If the symptoms persist for two weeks or more, it is time to take action. Here are several things one can do to get better and reduce the severity of symptoms.

Get Professional Help

The first thing to consider is getting professional help. One can just start by going to a therapist to evaluate their state. If it is a severe case, one will be forwarded to a medical professional. You can also call hotline numbers and suicide prevention lines to get immediate help.

Professionals will be able to analyze the severity and the type of depression. And they can also help with treatment, whether it includes only therapy or medication, too.

Reach Out to Others

It is essential not to isolate oneself. Isolation only makes symptoms worse as there is no one to say that all that hopelessness and helplessness have nothing to do with reality. There is help and there is hope. Talk to your friends or family members, even online. Tell them about the way you feel and share your experience. Just talking about it out loud will make it easier as you won’t have to keep it in anymore.

Start Exercising

Yes, you do not have energy, and you do not want to do it, but it is an incredibly helpful way to feel better almost immediately. Regular exercises proved to be as effective as antidepressants in some cases. And the release of dopamine after training will make your mood much better.

Start with something simple, like going for a walk, jogging, yoga, cycling, etc. And build from there.

Take Care of Your Diet

Another crucial factor in mental and physical well-being is your diet. It is important to eat regularly and have mood-enhancing foods. These include everything with Omega-3 fatty acids, whole foods, milk, and nuts.

Avoid highly processed foods and sugary foods. Also, stay away from alcohol. It is a depressant that can severely impact one’s mood and make you feel even worse in the morning.

Find Something Enjoyable

It is hard to be happy or even amused. But try to find small things that make you feel better even for a short period. For example, a cup of coffee in the morning, petting a dog or looking at Frank Cho art pieces. It doesn’t have to be something big or complicated. The main goal is to be interested in the world around you again.

In Summary

Depression is quite common among people, but it doesn’t mean that it should not be taken seriously. It is mental illnesses that can make one’s life feel unbearable. It is important to remember that this is not the case, there is always hope, and you will feel better. Start with small steps, reach out to friends and relatives, exercise, eat healthily, and get professional help.