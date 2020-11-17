7 Ways to Get an Investor Interested in Your Startup

While most entrepreneurs are passionate and enthusiastic about their ideas, they still have to find ways to communicate what they already know to investors. Before that amazing idea can become a reality, you will need to research and find out those things that motivate the individuals who will make it so.

Showcase your ideas and business in the best way possible to your target investors. If yours is a small business, there are many ways through which you can captivate funders. From that perfectly timed email or cold call to a chance encounter at a dinner party, options are plenty. However, getting the meeting is only one piece in the complex puzzle.

Once you have the attention of your investors, it is important to effectively market your idea, actually convincing them to commit capital. This is done during an investor briefing session, which shapes your initial interaction with potential funders. Depending on the nature of your invention or business, the engagement may be thought a concise and persuasive document that market the strong elements and values of your idea. Alternatively, you could opt for a visual presentation, where you articulate the main points to persuade and leave a lasting impression.

Here are some suggestions on how to get investors interested enough to fun your startup. For your presentation, consider such things as visual aids to support slides and short sessions. You can also download slide design ppt templates online to help you get started. You also need to work on your communication skills.

Work on Your Presentation Skills

Although it may seem simple, creating a persuasive presentation can be one of the most challenging aspects of an investor briefing. Your slides not only need to be attention-grabbing but also have to be clear and convincing. Remember, the investor may not be as interested in the product as you already are. Unlike lending institutions like Banks that will go through your creditworthiness and financial statements, private investors will tend to focus on your vision and persuasion. They will want to know why the idea or product is an ideal fit for their investment portfolio, besides exploring other personal aspects that can only be clarified through a comprehensive presentation.

For these reasons, it is important to always get your investor presentation right. Package your slides in an attention-grabbing way. Make sure that your presentation is customized for individual investors, considering their unique interests and passions. If you create a generic presentation of copy-paste content can often lead to boring and uninspiring sessions. This could be a reason why potential funders choose not to commit their money to your startup. Make sure that you present an exceptional and persuasive case, tailored to appeal to the interests of the particular investor.

Be Concise and Clear About Terms of Engagement and Expected ROI

Investors want decent returns on the money they put in businesses. Use your investor briefing session to highlight the basic structure of the future association between the business and your investor. This not only sets the foundation for future relationships but can also serve as an incentive. It sets realistic expectations before any binding and final agreements are drafted. Make it very clear how the interests of the investors will be catered for within the business. It is important to indicate such things as patenting, voting rights, and the constitution of the board. Anything that will affect the investor’s bottom lines should be discussed.

Emphasize the Distinctiveness of Your Business Model

We live in a business world where most startup ideas are similar, and industries are oversaturated. To get investors to pay attention and commit their funds, make sure that you present a unique idea and properly articulated business model. Investors will not waste their money on duplicated or ill-conceived ideas. It is important to ensure that you present a model that looks and feels fresh, using the session with your investors to highlight the unique aspects of your business. Remember, being unique does not mean that you are the first to think of or do something; it means offering an effective and intriguing aspect of the issue. Show your investors the scalability of your strategy.

Highlight Statistical Data, But Infuse a Human Component

Sample data presentation (source Customshow)

Of course, data is important when trying to convince investors to buy into your idea. While it may be tempting to get carried away with numbers as you try to pitch your case, don’t forget about the human aspect of your business. You want to inspire funders and capture their attention. Seasoned investors want to see an emotional aspect to the business.

Remember to Highlight How Investors Will Add Value

When presenting your idea to your investors for the first time, remind each of them how they will add value to the business. This does not just mean in monetary terms. In most cases, private investors bring with them considerable experience in entrepreneurship. Often, they also sit on boards and can come with an immense understanding of the intricate working of organizational management. As you work on your briefing, make sure you understand the investor and how your business can benefit from his or her strong attributes.

Explain Your Intended Audience

Investors want to know that you have completed detailed research and are serious about the venture. So, use demographics and statistical data to highlight your specific customers. Also, make sure to explain precisely how you intend to attract these customers.

Be Enthusiastic and Dress Appropriately

Enthusiasm rubs off on others who hear about your business idea. Investors want to know if you genuinely feel that the business will work. Passion cannot be faked. Also, remember that your dressing will determine how seriously investors take you.

Here, we have looked at some seven ways to get investors interested in your startup. Make sure to practice your pitch and anticipate some challenging questions. Make your presentation count, and manage expectations.