7 Things to Consider Before You Sue

Whenever people become injured or ill or someone dies due to the negligence of another party’s actions, the victim or their survivors may choose to sue. However, filing a lawsuit requires you to consider various factors to make the best decision before you move forward with this decision. Some of the questions you need to ask yourself before you sue to include:

Do I have the right evidence to win the case?

Can I collect once I win the lawsuit?

Do I have the time and resources for the entire process?

Some circumstances need court intervention in order for victims to get their rights. Keep reading to learn some of the factors that are worth considering before you decide to sue.

Chances of a Valid Case

First, determine if you have a valid case. It shouldn’t be based on personal opinion, happenstance, or emotion but only on the law. For instance, having fallen in a store does not mean that pursuing a slip and fall claim will succeed. There will be a thorough evaluation of the circumstances, including the store owner’s safety negligence.

Lawsuit Costs

Note that the total cost of a trial can be expensive. Lawyers’ fees vary depending on the firm’s experience, the case at hand, and the local market. Also, ask your lawyer for an estimate of your case and how long it may take. In personal injury cases, most lawyers work on a contingency basis.

Remember that there will also be other costs, such as services fees charged as per the US courts, and you will likely face other unexpected expenses. Still, if your case involves expert witnesses, thousands more could come out of your settlement to cover this cost.

Time and Resources

A lawsuit can consume a lot of your time and energy. You will have to schedule meetings with your lawyer, prepare witnesses and other documentation, then wait for the court date. The case may need you to remain in the courtroom until it’s your turn to speak, which could take hours.

If there won’t be a settlement within the initial appearance, you’ll have to wait for a later date and make more preparations. Consequently, you may have to give less time to family, social life, business, or work. However, if you are sure the potential gain is worth it, then you can pursue the case to the end.

Evidence to Support Your Claim

You may be 100% sure you’ll get compensation for pain and suffering, but there is no way to tell how much you will get until your attorney has had the chance to review your evidence. If you intend to use oral statements, there is less likelihood of success.

Some of the types of evidence you may use to prove your case include witness statements, photos and videos, crash scene reconstructions, police reports, and medical records.

Other Possible Ways of Settling the Case

Before proceeding to court, make sure you explore all other possible litigation options. Other methods can still offer compensation for your pain and suffering without enduring the entire court proceedings.

You will require a trial lawyer to negotiate the settlement and ensure that you get a fair settlement that will cover the full cost of your expenses. Additionally, you need a drafted settlement agreement to safeguard your rights per the best practices.

Collectibles on the Judgment

In case you’ve gone through the court process and won, it’s time to collect from the other party. However, you will not get assistance from the court in getting back your money after the judgment.

If the other party files for bankruptcy, it may bar your ability to collect entirely. If they have no money, you can garnish wages or accounts or attach their non-exempt property through the local law enforcement.

Conclusion

If you have undergone pain and suffering due to another party, you may consider filing a lawsuit. While it may be the right option, you also need to consider the above factors in making the final decision. Also, consult with an attorney who can advise you of the best course of action.