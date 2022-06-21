6 Ways To Spot Vulnerabilities In Your Company Website

Between website defacement, malicious code injection, domain name system (DNS) poisoning, and other similar cybercrimes, a well-thought vulnerability assessment plays a critical role in definitively identifying vulnerabilities in your web applications.

Of course when you want to have your site audited for these weak spots and ultimately have them secured, the best place to start is a managed security service. Other companies also offer similar services, hence shop around to find out which one works for you.

This post will give you some of the most effective ways to spot vulnerabilities in your company site and help you protect your site.

Check For Vulnerabilities With A Third-Party Software

Third-party software is any kind of application that you install on your website but isn’t developed by the same team as your site.

Most websites use various third-party applications, but most don’t consider them when it comes to security. That’s because these apps are often used for very specific purposes, so they’re not thought about how they might affect overall security.

However, if one of those apps has a vulnerability in its code—which has been found in many cases—it could expose your entire site to potential attacks by hackers looking to exploit that weakness.

Identify Which User Accounts Can Make Changes To Your Website

It’s important to identify which user accounts can make changes to your website. This is usually a small group of people who are given access to the back-end of your site in order to manage content and perform maintenance tasks.

If you’re unfamiliar with a user account, it’s simply someone who has been granted permission by you or your company’s information technology (IT) department to log into the back-end of your website. The number of people with access varies depending on how many employees actually need it for their jobs, but most companies have at least one person who handles all major updates and security patches on behalf of everyone else.

Knowing who has access at all times can help you monitor and notice when people who shouldn’t have access to your site’s account have it. It’s a simple yet effective way to help keep your site safe.

Do A Thorough Search For Common Problems

Searching the web is a great way to learn more about common vulnerabilities and how they’re exploited, yet it’s also helpful to look at your own website as well. Scour through your site looking for any signs that it might be vulnerable, such as outdated plugins or software, missing security patches, weak passwords, and others. Be sure to check all areas of your site—the code of pages and third-party scripts or apps—as hackers will often target these things when trying to compromise a site’s security system.

Check Your Website For Any Missing Patches Or Security Updates

Many companies have a hard time keeping up with security updates and patches. It’s especially challenging for smaller businesses that don’t have the resources to do so. A quick way to spot this is by checking if the software on your website has been recently updated in any way.

Check if you’re using a vulnerable version of the software by going through the list of recent versions and comparing them with what’s currently installed. If there aren’t any updates available, then it’s probably time for some upgrades.

Make Sure The Sensitive Data Is Secure And Encrypted

In the world of cybersecurity, the term ‘sensitive data’ refers to any information that can be used to identify an individual or company. This includes things like passwords, credit card numbers, and other personal information. Sensitive data should always be encrypted if it’s being transmitted over a network or stored in a database on your servers.

The best way to secure sensitive data is by using strong encryption algorithms that make it impossible for hackers to crack open the encryption key. It’s also important for companies to make sure that their website uses HTTPS for all pages containing sensitive data (such as login forms) so that anyone intercepting traffic between your user’s computer and your server won’t be able to read their password or other personal information.

Double-Check Your Logins And Passwords

If you’re running a business website, there are some simple things that you can do to make sure it’s secured.

For instance, it’s important to double-check your logins and passwords. Make sure that you use strong passwords for each account and system. It’s recommended that you formulate various passwords for different websites, systems, and devices. A good way to ensure this doesn’t happen is by using password management tools, which allow users to store their passwords behind one master passphrase, so they don’t have to remember them all individually..

Conclusion

Hopefully, the list above has helped you to identify some areas where your website is most vulnerable. Remember that these are just the basics, so if you have any further questions or concerns, it’s best to engage a professional to walk you through the process.