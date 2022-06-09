6 Printing Tech Trends for Businesses

Every industry is shifting with the times and making adaptions based on technological advancements, and the printing industry is no different. Advanced processes including data-driven decision-making, digitalisation, and other technological movements are being implemented. The changes in processes from basic printing to advanced comes alongside the user’s demand for technology in everything they do. With this in mind, we’ve collected six tech trends impacting the print industry.

Cloud Support on Printers

Business functions are quickly becoming largely cloud-based, which means printers are beginning to support cloud storage. This allows small and large businesses to transfer documents with much less friction. However, the very nature of cloud services means you need to have a stable IT infrastructure. To help give you peace of mind, you should let an efficient IT company London take care of you. One example of an IT support London is Totality Services. You should try looking into their services; you will find they provide 24-hour support and are verified by countless reviews equating to a 4.9 score.

AI-Enabled Printing

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a recurrent tech buzzword over recent years, and it’s found its way into the printing industry. With the power of AI, businesses of any size will be able to automate their printing schedule, which can make life easier for recurring customers.

Smart MFD and MFP Tech

Multi-function devices (MFD) and multi-function printers (MFP) are slowly being enhanced by smart functionality and data analytics. Using this level of tech will help the printer to become more efficient, which will save your company time and money in the future.

Printing and Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has always been a concern with technology, but it’s even more prevalent now because the majority of the population spends their life online. When it comes to the printing industry, printers are being equipped with high-quality encryption capabilities, which means would-be hackers struggle to access your information. As well as encryption, secure ID systems are being used to make sure your printer can’t be accessed by anyone.

Voice-Activated Printing

Everyone loves controlling technology with a voice these days, so why wouldn’t printers have this as well? At the moment, this tech comes with a hefty cost because it’s relatively new, but there will be a price drop as we move forward. On the consumer-level printing level, voice-activated printing is much more affordable.

SmartBoard Integration

Smartboards have been used in classrooms and offices for years now. They allow integration with external apps including PowerPoint, which let people present at a high quality. However, smartboards have always been powered by a computer, with the board essential controlling it. Now, these boards are being loaded with the ability to print straight from the board, which makes annotated work easier to export.

Technology is changing all areas of life, including the printing industry. Printing devices are becoming smarter, more secure, and can access the cloud for a frictionless experience. In the future, commercial printing devices will typically follow the tech trends on a consumer level, just a short time afterward.