6 Best Ways to Deal with Personal Injuries 

If you’ve suffered a personal injury, you have the right to represent yourself. However, deciding to do so would imply that you would be building the entire case by yourself.

In other words, you’d be responsible for:

Preparing the claim on your own

Identifying the correct fees to pay

Gathering the evidence and proving beyond reasonable doubt that your injuries are a result of a third party’s negligence

Assessing the proper compensation you’re entitled to

Knowing the ins and out of the civil litigation and so on.

Furthermore, there is a time limit of three years from the date you suffered the injury for issuing the court proceedings, so you mustn’t wait too long before filing a claim.

As you can tell, personal injury proceedings come with quite a few caveats, and all of them could be expertly handled with the help of a lawyer who has the necessary experience when dealing with cases of personal injuries.

In case you decide to consult a lawyer before filing a claim, here are the six things you should know and pay attention to so you can ensure the best possible outcome in your legal battle:

Be honest with your lawyer

Clients are sometimes, out of many reasons, afraid of sharing the details of their cases which may appear unfavourable.

Whether it is out of fear of being judged, of their personal information being leaked to the public or of the lawyer deciding not to pick up the case, it is important that the clients are transparent with their lawyers.

A lawyer is not a judge of your case but will properly assess your chances in case of litigation and therefore will be able to properly advise you about the course of action.

Furthermore, a client is entitled to the legal privilege of keeping his or her communication with the lawyer confidential.

In conclusion, a lawyer will provide you with the assessment of the possible medical and litigation costs, as well as the probable compensation sum, so you can make an educated decision whether legal proceedings are something you can handle and whether they are worth pursuing.

Transparency in the communication will ensure that your lawyer is well prepared for any surprises that might come up during the litigation, which will, in return, improve the client’s odds of winning the case.

Be mindful of sharing the details of your case with the public

We’re all heavily influenced by our emotions, and sometimes we feel the need to share them loudly with the world on impulse.

If you’ve suffered a personal injury, you may feel compelled to post about it on your socials or discuss it heavily with the people surrounding you, but this could actually hurt your case.

The person you sue will likely hire a lawyer of their own, and chances are high that they’ll look out for social media posts, as well as witness testimonies that work in their favour while investigating.

It is important not to provide your opponent with information that may discredit or diminish your case because their lawyer will try their best to take everything you say (in and out of court) out of context and use it against you.

The best piece of advice would be not to talk about the details of your case – before, during or after the case – with anyone but your lawyer, and especially not with the insurance providers.

Insurance providers will do anything not to compensate you fairly, so reporting to them without a lawyer could be risky.

Get medical treatment

Untimely or non-existing medical care for a personal injury may result in your condition worsening and your life being potentially endangered.

Furthermore, not having medical records to present as proof during litigation may make you ineligible for recovering compensation.

Make sure to go to a doctor that you trust and know isn’t in any way related to the person you’re using.

Be honest and thorough about the injuries you’ve suffered, as well as the pain and suffering caused by them, because the extent of your injuries will be crucial in determining the amount of your compensation.

The medical expert that you choose should be regarded as objective and reputable by his patients and colleagues, so it is more likely that his testimony holds up in court.

Document everything

The more evidence you have, the better your odds at winning the case are. Besides the medical data, it is important that you collect and save all evidence in regards to the personal injury that you’ve suffered. Some examples of the relevant evidence would be:

Witness statements

Incident reports

Photos of the scene, injuries and scars

Videos from street cameras or other equipment used for surveillance

Weapons

Wrecked vehicles

Medical bills and so on.

Decide how far you are willing to go with the litigation

Personal injury lawsuits can be lengthy and pricey. Filing the claim comes with a certain fee, and so does serving it to the person you’re suing, gathering the evidence, covering the medical expenses and hiring a lawyer.

Booking a consultation with a law firm that cares, such as Law S&B from New York, will ultimately save you time and money. The reason for that is because an experienced and honest lawyer will tell you whether you can and should sue, instead of making immediate and uninformed guarantees of big wins.

Based on the facts of your case and with the lawyer’s knowledge of previous similar cases, a lawyer of your choice will be able to assess your eligibility for compensation, the odds of winning the case, as well as how long your litigation might take.

Sometimes, a lawyer might tell you that your odds would be better if you settle and it is important to discuss these things before they come up. This way, you can agree to your limits and acceptable outcomes.

Trust your lawyer

Last but not least, trust that your lawyer has your best interest at heart.

If you’ve given your lawyer all of the relevant information regarding the injury you’ve suffered and they’ve assessed an outcome satisfying to you, trust in their competency and allow yourself a breath of relief as they take care of every stage of your case.

If you don’t trust your lawyer, you’re not likely to tell them the bits of the case that you deem ugly and unfavourable, but these facts may just be the thing that makes or breaks the case.

A lawyer cannot execute a proper and effective defence unless they know everything, so allow them to be properly informed.