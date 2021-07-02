5 Ways About How To Find A Technical Cofounder For Your Start-Up

The world is full of entrepreneurs nowadays. Every single individual is poised to make a new product that will change his fortune for good. From tech start-ups to various other industries, founders require a strong team and most importantly a co-founder. Tech start-ups without a technical co-founder are not trustworthy to investors. Therefore, you must need a technical co-founder who handles the technical aspect of your products. Here we discuss some crucial points on how to find a technical co-founder.

Importance/Relevance

If you are thinking about launching a Chemistry or Bio-related start-up, you might not need any technical advice. But, if you plan to make an iOS or Android app or simply a website that will handle your business, you must have a technical co-founder with you. In a plain and simple scenario, angel investors will enquire about the technical specification of your products. You might be a beginner-level coder who has successfully developed the app.

But a pro-level CTO can elaborate technical whereabouts of your product. Moreover, he will be responsible for handling the complex problems occurring in your software. Having a technical co-founder in your team will undoubtedly add value to your already fantastic product. It is also essential that when your company grows, it can easily lead the team of technicians.

Make a Shortlist

Trust is essential in business. When you are considering hiring a technical co-founder in your team, you must have thought about the character traits. A technical co-founder may have his vision. Furthermore, you might not be comfortable with a random guy. Discussing ideas with him might lead to debates. Therefore, you need a person that you know personally from school/college days. Make a list of names with whom you have spent quality time in the past. Enquire if he is operating anywhere as a techy. Go through the list, discuss with them, and hire him as your technical co-founder if you find the right match.

Use Product Popularity to Your Advantage

If you have successfully crossed the first step with your technical knowledge but now need a technical co-founder, then using social platforms might be an easy option. Your product’s popularity will attract many and help answer the question of finding a technical co-founder?

Tell Your Start-Up Journey

Regular blogging and telling people about your start-up journey might help find the right candidate as well. For that to work, your product needs to be relatively popular and have a follower base. Your story might encourage someone to be part of your journey.

Hire One on Trial

Although it might be a risky business, it can be the last resort to find a technical co-founder for your company. There are websites where you can find technically abled persons who are/were working with any start-ups. See if they are interested in joining them.

The Bottom Line

To sum up, having a technical co-founder is essential if your product is tech-related. More details on how to find a technical co-founder is covered in Deepak Shukla’s article. Don’t put ideas into your recruit’s head. Discuss with him, hear his views on the products. This work session will build a strong foundation and will benefit your product.