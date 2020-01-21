For a small business, nothing beats the potential of a successful live event and the face-to-face interactions it facilitates. Events are affordable and effective ways to put your brand on the map, market new products and obtain direct feedback from your audience. One of the best events your business can participate in is a trade show.

As a beginner, preparing for a trade show can be a daunting and often frustrating task. Coordinating a successful exhibit requires organisation, creativity and persistence. The more you put in, the greater the payoff. With this in mind, here are 5 tips to make your next trade show exhibit a success.

Use Social Media

Stay active on social media and update your followers before, during and after the event. Invite people to stop by and watch a demo, enter a competition or get their hands on a giveaway at your booth. Be sure to include your event hashtag and booth number so that your display is easily found.

Stand Out

There are many ways to ensure that all eyes are on your exhibit. Getting a table with an attractive tablecloth that represents your company and complements your display is a good start. You can also grab attention with a pop up stand. These are typically on the larger size, which also makes them great for detailing information about your product.

You can pick these up online at sites like Discount Displays and have them custom-made to your liking. They’re easy to put together, taking only a few seconds and requiring zero tools. This makes them a great investment if you plan on attending more trade shows moving forward. For further reading, you can find more information on this here.

Host Giveaways

Hosting a giveaway or competition is a great way to bring more traffic to your exhibit. Don’t hesitate to get creative with what you offer. Your attendees will probably appreciate a beverage and some food. Rent a coffee machine, place a few chairs and invite attendees to hang out at your exhibit. This is a great way to break the ice and start talking business.

Follow-Up

Don’t let valuable prospects forget about your business when the show is over. Be sure to capture their details and schedule meetings, send emails or make phone calls with the aim of making a sale. Focus on building lasting, meaningful relationships with those who are important to your business. You’ll likely see them at the next show.

Measure Your Performance

Even if your exhibit was a great success, there’s always room for improvement. Schedule a meeting with your team and discuss what worked and what could have gone better. This will prove helpful when it comes to getting a better return on investment come the next show. Don’t forget to upload your leads and share them with your sales team.

Perhaps most important is to ensure that everyone at your booth welcomes visitors with a friendly and inviting attitude. Make people want to be at your booth and they’ll be more likely to show interest in your business.