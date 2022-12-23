5 Must-Have Apps For Managing Remote Workers

Remote working has revolutionised office spaces. Managing a hybrid team, or a completely remote group comes with a unique set of challenges as well as benefits. With the help of modern software, it is possible to make a remote team of workers even more efficient than an office-based one. Here are five types of apps that any remote working manager cannot do without.

Live Polling Apps

When working remotely and managing a team it can be difficult to get a sense of how your workers feel about a task or the best way to move forward, or even how they are feeling about their jobs. Live polls make it easy to get a quick consensus from a team of any size, and they can be fun too.

It doesn’t have to be all about work, you can get polling data on all sorts of things like themes for a work Christmas party. If you are looking for the perfect polling app for your team, consider an expert tool like this from Vevox. You can also use Vevox for live audience polling when you are hosting a presentation for work-centred polling, and for fun.

Instant Messaging

Communication is key. Without staying in touch with your team, and keeping your virtual door open for a chat, things will be missed or overlooked, and targets will not be met. Having a reliable instant messaging app helps you keep in touch with your workers, and lets them get in contact with you too.

There is a wide range of options to choose from but choose carefully. For work-based communication, it might be best to stay away from some mainstream social media apps. Whatsapp is best left for personal chats. Look for a chat app specifically designed for professionals with handy features like document sharing and channels. Opening channels for topical discussions, workplace banter, and planning social events make the app more fun, and not all about work.

Password Management

Security often gets overlooked when working remotely, which can be a costly mistake. Your personal login details and those of your team could be compromised giving access to crucial information, including customer data. Having an extra layer of security to protect your details makes a lot of sense.

There is a wide range of secure and convenient password managers to choose from. Look for an app that uses random number and character generation to create strong, unique passwords. If it can accommodate your team’s personal passwords for their different accounts, that is a welcome bonus. Weak security on a personal email account could give online criminals a route to their business accounts. An app like this is extremely convenient if account passwords need to be changed on a regular basis.

Brainstorming Apps

Collaborative working apps that let your team brainstorm and solve problems together are a great addition to your remote working app arsenal. This type of app is like having a communal whiteboard, where members of the team can get together and work through problems and share ideas.

Apps like these are great as team members can dip in and out whenever they feel like it or have an idea and add their voice to a trouble-shooting session. One team member’s idea can inspire another’s. Many workers prefer it to in-person brainstorming as they do not feel the anxiety that comes with talking and suggesting solutions in a large room full of people. These apps often lead to unique solutions that come from people who would normally stay quiet in a team meeting.

Scheduling Apps

Even if working remotely, there are still plenty of meetings to attend. Having a scheduling app that you and your team can use can be beneficial even if you are working together in an office. Preventing ‘double booking’ time or stopping meetings from being scheduled when someone is out-of-office is much easier with the help of a dedicated app.

Look for a scheduling service that can be integrated with other systems to make life even easier. Zoom, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams can all work alongside and with a top-tier scheduling app to help manage team meetings and group calls, as well as one-on-one discussions. Make sure the schedule or calendar can be accessed by anyone too. This way people can check your appointment calendar, and each other’s schedule, before trying to book some time with you and their colleagues.

Remote working can be very beneficial for any team in any business, and often leads to a more productive and happy team. It is important to make sure that the switch to remote working does not result in a loss of communication or teamwork. The types of apps in this guide are all crucial to operating a successful and productive remote working team.