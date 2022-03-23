5 Main Types of Evidence to Use in Academic Writing

Essays should be treated as court cases. The readers are like the jury or judges that need to be convinced with great evidence to endorse your work. While providing proof in essay writing may seem frightful, you will be surprised that you do the same in most of the conversations you have every day.

Evidence is the information you provide to support your claims. It can be in different forms and doesn't just stick to numbers. For instance, evidence can be incorporated in the form of research. Statements should be supported by statistics, arguments, facts, data, and even theories.

What Role Does Evidence Play in Your Writing?

Your professor will always emphasize incorporating statistics, research, and references in your academic work.

Indeed, evidence adds substance and reinforces your ideas. Sufficient proof is also a sign that you have dedicated your time to broad research on a topic. It allows the writer to rope in the reader to see what informed their ideas. The writer gets to demonstrate how well they are conversant with the theories and concepts of a topic. Here are the main types of evidence that can support writing.

Statistical

Statistical evidence incorporates numbers, and it is one of the most powerful types of support, especially if it originates from a reliable source.

When used in the introduction, statistics are very captivating and will spark the interest of the reader in the rest of your work. Statistical data is best when you are trying to prove a point. It also allows you to assess claims made with quantitative evidence and helps you identify reasonable conclusions.

You can leverage the same to make the reader buy into your arguments. What are some of the statistical pieces of evidence you can use in your academic paper?

A good example is a percentage from reputable sources such as healthcare agencies, government institutions, and peer-reviewed studies. You can also use data from your personal experience, provided you have the sources to support them. People use numbers and data derived from surveys and studies they have conducted.

If you use numbers to support your point, then you are leveraging statistical evidence.

Anecdotal

This is one of the most underutilized types of evidence. It is based on observation of events that happened and can be compared to customer reviews where people share their experiences to inform others.

While anecdotal evidence can be used to support claims, it is best used alongside other types. Using statistics in addition to anecdotes can reinforce your claim by eliminating doubts that it is based on isolated incidents.

Anecdotal evidence may not be as strong when used on its own, but it can help you create a connection with your audience, which is still good for your thesis. Good examples of anecdotal evidence include

a case study from your research or journal;

an excerpt from a letter;

personal experience;

interviews related to your thesis.

Textual

Textual evidence is also popular in academic work and used when writing about a play, speech, book, or any other written material. Writers have to be specific about the source of the evidence and often have to indicate the document, page number, and any other information that can guide the reader.

When using textual evidence, it is also essential to mention what it proves and why it is important. Here is what you can use:

summaries of events or speech in the text;

direct quotes from a text source;

paraphrases of an author’s speech in a text;

passages related to your essay.

Testimonial

Testimonial evidence is an expert’s opinion on a topic. The authority of the experts on certain topics often goes beyond questioning and can be instrumental in verifying your claims.

Before using testimonial evidence of a perceived expert, it is best to establish the credibility of this person lest your work may be rendered uncredible. Good examples of testimonial evidence you can use in your essay include

quotes from a book written by field experts;

interviews with experts relevant to your topic;

conclusions from research papers.

You can also use your own knowledge if you have credentials to support your expertise in a field.

Analogical

Analogical evidence is commonly used in essay writing and leverages comparison. This type of evidence is often considered weak, but in some cases, it is the only option to strengthen your arguments.

Analogical evidence is effective when the writer can build a strong case for similarities between known situations and the uncertain case. Examples of such evidence include

a historical event similar to your topic or thesis;

a peer-reviewed study with similarities to your topic;

an expert opinion on something similar to your case.

Takeaway

The types of evidence vary and have unique strengths and weaknesses. Knowing how to utilize them in your academic work will set you up for success. You can mix several types of evidence in your work to provide strong support.