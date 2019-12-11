5 Factors to Consider Before Business Acquisition

Business acquisition can give you the boost you need to grow your company and earn more profits. Buying an established business has numerous benefits. For instance, through an acquisition, you can increase your customer or client base and get access to new skills and resources for your business. However, acquiring an existing business can be a tough process and with one simple mistake, you could end up losing your money. This article highlights some key planning factors you should consider for a smooth purchase.

Define Your Goals

Which business goal do you hope to achieve through an acquisition? Is it more clients, more money or are you simply looking to eliminate a competitor? Evaluating your goals is essential because it will help you in selecting companies that are best suited for meeting that goal.

Work as a Team

When acquiring another business you should not be working alone. For the process to be successful, you should involve some members of your company and also seek professional help from outside. Some key experts that should be part of the team include an accountant, HR, legal advisor, marketing professional, IT expert, valuation experts, industry expert, financial advisor and broker among many others. Team members in every acquisition will vary depending on the nature of the business.

Know Key Evaluation Points

What makes a potential business the best fit? Sit down with your team and discuss the key points you will use for evaluating the existing business. Examples of evaluation points include cash flow, assets, market value, customer or client lists, profits, reputation and debt among others.

Know Where to Look

Thanks to advances in technology, you can find potential businesses for acquisition over the internet. Internet searches will save you time and money but they should be approached with caution to avoid scammers. One of the key benefits of internet searches is that you can get a couple of businesses for sale on one website. For instance, if you are looking to expand your accounting business, consider looking for websites that list accountancy practices for sale in your area. Having access to a number of businesses on one site not only saves time but it also makes comparison easier. A good number of entrepreneurs, especially those who are retiring, prefer to list their businesses online for speedy sales and better deals. Thus, you can easily get some good businesses for sale online. However, this doesn’t mean that you should only look for potential acquisitions online. Consider offline channels and also make use of your networks. Look in a number of places and make comparisons until you get the best deal.

Have a Budget

As you plan for everything else, think about your finances. Do you have enough to expand without straining financially? If not you may have to look into business acquisition loans.

Finally, don’t forget to think about the future. How will your operations change once the acquisition is complete? What changes do you need to make so that everything runs smoothly? What about the cash flow?