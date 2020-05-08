5 Best Creative Marketing Ideas for Small Business for 2020

All small business owners know how important marketing is to a startup. That’s because if it is done wrong, your business will fail in the early stages. In this day and age, there’s a lot of competition across all industries, and only those who market their products and services best survive.

To stand out from the crowd, businesses have to be super creative about how they do things. Take an instance of the world of online gambling. Internet casinos keep popping up by the day, but there are powerful strategies that free slots in the UK have been using to keep their businesses afloat. Would you like to know how they do it? Here are the five best creative ideas for small businesses in 2020.

Establish Yourself on Social Platforms

Social media platforms are a crucial marketing asset for all kinds of businesses because that is where you can efficiently reach your audience. If you have a social media presence, you will quickly raise your brand awareness, promote products, increase online visibility and use influencers to promote your business. To succeed in social media, you will need to first think about who your target audience is. For instance, if you are targeting young ladies, you will need to promote your business on Pinterest because it has over 80%, female users.

Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are also useful in providing ad campaigns. They have unique algorithms that will target only your preferred audience. Better yet, you get to specify a range of options such as the location where you want the ad to be seen, the number of people you that you want to show the ad to, and so much more!

Set up a Video Ad Campaign

If you want more people to know about your business, creating a video ad is the best way to go. Why is this important? Well, consumers naturally want visually engaging content. As a matter of fact, HubSpot’s study recently discovered that over 50% of people prefer video adverts to other forms of advertisements.

Besides, videos can be used across a wide range of platforms. For instance, you upload the video on YouTube, and then you can just share it across Facebook, LinkedIn and even on your website. Creating a video is now easier to do than ever. Nowadays you don’t need high-tech cameras to shoot a high-quality video, and a smartphone can quickly shoot the video, edit it and upload it in minutes.

Make Email Marketing a Priority

If you are already running a business, you probably have a list of all the subscribers and their emails. It is now time you use the list to your advantage. There are a lot of small business owners who don’t realize how vital newsletter and email marketing is. Let’s say you don’t have many email addresses with you; there is still an automated email marketing platform like MailChimp that you can do email marketing with.

If you want to engage your audience more, use newsletters and promotional emails. Just make sure while you do it, each newsletter has something lucrative that the customer is going to benefit from. Besides, to make your campaign even more valuable to your audience, try as much as possible to make each newsletter personal.

Creating a Blog

It is very easy to start a blog these days, and better yet, they are vital in improving the visibility of your website online. At the same time, it educates all your potential customers about your company. After you start writing a blog, add call-to-action on your blog posts for your customers to subscribe to your posts and receive newsletters about any new offers. And don’t forget to offer as much valuable and practical information to your audience as you can.

Make Infographics

To come up with new and creative marketing ideas, making infographics is one of the many ways to go. It is very easy to share them, which will get you top Google rankings. And because they are quite easy to comprehend, infographics are shared more on social media platforms than any other content.

Thus, if you have a female audience, for instance, share your infographic on Pinterest, then wait and see how your number will skyrocket. In case you don’t know how to create an infographic, just visit sites like Canva, and other free creative platforms and learn how to do it. You can as well outsource a pro from any online freelance platform if you like.

Final Thoughts

The above-mentioned tips are handy in putting your business in the spotlight. They are vital to implementing your marketing strategy if you aim to stay at the top of your game. The best thing about using any of these ideas is the fact that you only need just a little investment to start, which is more than fair to people looking to start their businesses, even the gambling ones.